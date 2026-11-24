One major creator has returned to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine only a year after their previous series came to an end, and has kicked things off with a special crossover to help celebrate. Shonen Jump has entered its final transitional period for the year as a number of titles have kicked off their own serializations as fans say goodbye to some of the longer running hits. But with this go around, some of these new titles are from experienced creators.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hitsuji Gondaira wrapped up Mission: Yozakura Family‘s run with Shonen Jump last year, and has already made his return to the magazine with the start of a new series. Making its debut over the weekend, Hizuki of the Ginza Patrol offers a much different kind of story than seen with the chaotic spy adventures of Gondaira’s previous work. As a special way to celebrate the new debut, Gondaira has released a special crossover with Hizuki and Taiyo joining the Ginza Patrol. Check it out below.

Hizuki of the Ginza Patrol Creator Shares Mission: Yozakura Family Crossover

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Hizuki of the Ginza Patrol made its full debut with Shonen Jump this past weekend, and the first chapter of the new series offers an entirely different kind of story than fans had seen with Mission: Yozakura Family. While that series offered an extended cast as Taiyo joined a huge family of spies, this new series doesn’t go that route. Instead fans are introduced to Osamu Hizuki, a samurai who’s come out of the war with the intent of living a life enjoying the new era and its technologies.

Hizuki of the Ginza Patrol already seems a lot more focused when it comes to its core cast as there’s really only Hizuki and his new partner Rin. She’s the first girl to join the patrol, and is only doing so to eventually solve the murder of her mother. Hizuki was one of the most deadly samurai in the war, but hopes to leave that life behind eventually and enjoy his new life. We’ll see how this all develops as the series hopefully gets the chance to have as long of a run as Mission: Yozakura Family was able to before it ended.

Will Hizuki of the Ginza Patrol Succeed With Shonen Jump?

Play video

Shonen Jump is an incredibly fickle magazine as this year alone has already seen 14 different titles come to their ends. Only six of those releases were titles that were able to come to their natural conclusions, and all of the others had been cancelled shortly into their respective runs. It’s hard to tell at this point if Gondaira’s newest work has any real chance of success, but it’s likely to avoid cancellation at least for a while since it’s a returning creator already familiar with how Shonen Jump operates.

That’s not always the best thing for Shonen Jump, however, as even some returning creators have had their new works cancelled after short runs. It doesn’t matter how successful their prior work is either as with notable cases like Masashi Kishimoto’s Samurai 8 getting cancelled after a few months despite how big of a runaway hit Naruto was before. It’s all a toss up.

How are you feeling about Hizuki of the Ginza Patrol so far? Do you think it has a chance at success with Shonen Jump? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.