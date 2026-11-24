Avatar: Seven Havens introduces a new room of writers to the franchise, and the showrunner behind it all has explained why they decided against bringing back any of the writers from Avatar: The Last Airbender or The Legend of Korra. The new era of the franchise has been a big success with Paramount+ thus far as the first season of the series has done well with both critics and fans. And much of that success has been thanks to the fact it feels so fresh.

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Avatar: Seven Havens not only introduces an entirely different kind of art style and animation than seen with its predecessors, but the writers behind the series are all new as well. When asked about the choice to not bring back any of the writers from the older shows in a recent Reddit AMA, executive producer Sehaj Sethi explained that they “wanted to create a room with new voices who I felt could really flesh out these new characters.” It was a deliberate choice to go this route.

Why Avatar: Seven Havens Doesn’t Bring Back Any Previous Writers

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“While I deeply respect and admire all the writers on the previous two series, I wanted to create a room with new voices who I felt could really flesh out these new characters,” Sehaji explained about the approach to Avatar: Seven Havens‘ writing. “We had racial and gender parity between all the writers, and I think that really helped bring a lot of depth and complexity to the storytelling.” But even if the episodes don’t have previous show writers, the franchise has been overseen by the original creators.

When putting Avatar: Seven Havens together, Sehaj revealed that original franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko already had the idea of setting it within a post-apocalyptic world in mind. “Mike and Bryan approached me with this concept already in mind,” the producer began. “I think they had been noodling with setting the next series far into the future for a while. There were definitely challenges to creating seven brand new, unique city-states and cultures, but it was also freeing to be able to bring a lot of new ideas and concepts to the franchise.”

Avatar: Seven Havens Won’t Repeat the Mistakes of the Past

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Avatar: Seven Havens has also been put together in a much more concrete way than with The Legend of Korra too. DiMartino previously explained that unlike its predecessor where it was initially planned out to have just a single season for its story, Avatar: Seven Havens has been developed with a clear end goal in mind from the start. While the number of seasons didn’t really settle until Paramount+ gave the all clear, the team had an idea of where they were going and how to get there.

Avatar: Seven Havens has confirmed that it will eventually come to an end with four seasons under its belt. Season 2 of the animated series is currently scheduled to make its debut with Paramount+ next May, and Season 3 will then follow later in 2027. The fourth season has yet to confirm a release date or window as of this time, but at least fans can rest easy knowing that this team has a firm plan in mind. But how are you feeling about Avatar: Seven Havens‘ writing so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.