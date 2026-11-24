Howl’s Moving Castle remains one of the most whimsical fantasies of all time, even 22 years after its premiere. Founded by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki in 1985, Studio Ghibli eventually became one of the most globally renowned animation studios of all time. The films created under the banner of the studio are known for captivating storytelling, deep emotional impact, visually striking animation, and more. One of Miyazaki’s most unforgettable works is still Howl’s Moving Castle, a fantasy film based on Diana Wynne Jones’ 1986 novel.

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The acclaimed film was even nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 78th Academy Awards. While fans have always debated over which is the best Ghibli film, there’s no denying that when it comes to fantasy themes and anti-war allegory, Howl’s Moving Castle stands out as the best among all of the studio’s previous works. It’s also a widely accepted opinion that the movie was even better than the original novel, which isn’t something fans are used to seeing. The movie hit the Japanese theatres on November 20th, 2004, and its legacy remains unmatched even today.

Howl’s Moving Castle Is More Than Just a Romance Fantasy

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

The story centers around Sophie, a young girl who encounters the famous wizard Howl and catches the eye of an evil witch. Fueled by jealousy, the Witch of the Waste curses Sophie to turn into a 90-year-old woman. She accepts her fate, and Sophie leaves her home without telling anyone so she wouldn’t end up being a burden to her family. She travels alone without any destination in mind and luckily manages to enter Howl’s Castle without an invitation. She begins working there as a maid, forming an unlikely bond with the residents, including Howl, as she gets entangled in the world of magic.

However, while the film presents itself as a romance fantasy, it’s celebrated even to this day due to its anti-war allegory, themes of pacifism, self-acceptance, and many layers of core themes that will make you want to rewatch this beloved classic again and again. Miyazaki is widely recognized as a pacifist, and his ideologies are often reflected in his movies. Howl’s Moving Castle portrays war without clearly showing any side as good or evil, and yet the senseless conflict continues to affect the lives of ordinary citizens.

Without any side to root for or any moral justification behind the war, the movie primarily focused on the brutalities of the war rather than showing a heroic tale. The people carried on with their lives despite the bombings as they became almost numb to the never-ending conflict. However, the most brutal depiction of the war was when Howl slowly began to lose his humanity after being forced to participate in the war. As a talented magician, he was forced to use his powers to cause destruction, which slowly made him turn into a monster. This is what sets the movie apart from other tales of war, and it’s the reason why it’s a timeless classic.

Has Howl’s Moving Castle stayed with you ever since you watched it? Which moment do you find yourself thinking about the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.







