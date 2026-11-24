A new dark fantasy Isekai anime is coming to Crunchyroll this January, and has now locked down its release date with a new trailer and poster showing it all off. With the ongoing slate of Fall 2026 anime releases now rounding out their respective final phases, it’s time to look ahead to all of the new releases coming our way next year. And 2027 looks like it’s going to be kicking things off on the right foot for Isekai anime fans with one series in particular.

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The anime adaptation for Yu Shimizu and Makoto Aogiri’s Otherworldly Munchkin: Let’s Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! was originally scheduled for a release in Fall 2025 before being hit by a major production delay behind the scenes. But it’s finally now set a release date of January 7th next year as part of the upcoming Winter 2027 slate. To commemorate the release of the new series, you can check out the new trailer and poster for the upcoming Isekai below.

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Otherworldly Munchkin: Let’s Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! is currently scheduled to release in Japan on January 7th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it finally makes its debut. There have been quite a few shake ups behind the scenes following its two year delay too with Naoya Fukushi now directing the series for Studio Durandal with Mamoru Yokota and Yui Kato providing the character designs, Yui Horiguchi serving as CG director, Hiroshi Hosokawa providing the scripts, and Asami Tachibana composing the music.

It’s also been confirmed that Otherworldly Munchkin: Let’s Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! will feature the opening theme titled “Sai” as performed by LIL LEAGUE, and an ending theme titled “Zanka” as performed by ZAQ. Both of which have been previewed in this newly released trailer. The voice cast for the series includes Kazuki Ura as Yukito Kirihara, Kana Yuki as Charlotte R. Brownia, Yui Ishikawa as Lumilia Sherwood, Kaori Maeda as Liverna Dark, Hika Tsukishiro as Sana Kirihara, Fukushi Ochiai as Rocinante, Ayasa Ito as Managarmr, Yoko Hikasa as Nephilia Curse, Anri Katsu as the narrator, and Yuichiro Umehara as Sharaza.

What to Know for Otherworldly Munchkin

Image Courtesy of Kadokawa

Otherworldly Munchkin: Let’s Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! takes a dark path much like some of the Isekai anime releases that have gotten a lot of attention from fans in the last few years. Yukito and his sister are suddenly transported to another world, but he’s got a major disadvantage in exploring it. When he’s brought to this new world he’s given a mysterious character sheet and given all sorts of random properties by a mysterious woman.

Discovering he only has a single hit point, Yukito needs to navigate this mysterious new world and find his sister all while dealing with some strange new threats. There’s some of kind of underlying threat underneath it all, and that always leads to some great results with Isekai anime of this kind. With so many other new Isekai coming our way next year, what are you hoping to see in action in 2027? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.