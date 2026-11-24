There’s still one final Bleach arc that’s left to tell its story, and fans deserve to see it come to fruition one day to continue from Tite Kubo’s original series. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ended its official anime run earlier this Fall to cap over 22 years of the anime franchise. This adapted the final arc of Kubo’s original manga, but that’s also far from the end of the story as it is. Because back in 2021, Kubo actually continued from that finale to start something new.

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When Bleach was celebrating its 20th anniversary, that’s where it was first announced that the anime would be returning for a proper adaptation of Kubo’s final arc. But that wasn’t all as Kubo himself also came back to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump with a new one-shot picking up from the original end of the story. Featuring an older Ichigo Kurosaki, introducing new characters, enemies and more, Bleach’s Hell Arc really needs to be fleshed out with a full sequel.

What Is Bleach “No Breathes From Hell”?

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Bleach “No Breathes From Hell” was a 75 page one-shot manga release that first launched in 2021, and picks up a few years after the original end of the series. Exploring more of the ten year time skip seen with the original finale, Kazui and Ichika have grown a bit older and more of the Soul Society rankings have filled out with the new one-shot introducing some new members to each squad. Kazui has grown much stronger, and the Soul Society is preparing for a special bit of funeral rites for the late Ukitake. But things get more complicated from there.

A massive skeletal being arrives with no one other than Ichika being able to sense it before it makes its move, and it’s revealed that these new monsters don’t have any spiritual pressure of their own. Soon enough, the formerly defeated Szayelaporro arrives and reveals that he was cast into Hell after his defeat. It’s a brand new region that has never been referenced before, and with it has granted him an entirely new level of dark power that seems to have given him godly new abilities.

Soul Society begins to get covered in a dark matter known as “Phosphoplasm” and an entire new class of beings is revealed. Beings with too strong spiritual pressure never return completely to the Soul Society and are said to have been sent somewhere else and thus cast into Hell. This includes former enemies and even former Soul Reapers that have died in battle. With the final pages of the one shot, Bleach kicks off the “New Breathes From Hell” arc with no signs of continuing after five long years.

Why Bleach’s Hell Arc Needs to Continue

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s anime finale has now put a final button on the story, but this one-shot remains a continuation that has yet to be touched even after five years of inactivity. This new sequel teases returns from not only some of those most memorable villains of the past, but also new and terrifying versions of each of the major fan favorite Soul Reapers that have died along the way. There’s even a potential to see some of the Soul Reapers that had never been even shown until they were teased in the anime like the first generation of fighters.

But after spending all this time to bring back Bleach through the anime, and even having Kubo continue the franchise’s story with a new one-shot and even the Burn the Witch spinoff series, there’s clearly an interest from the creator to keep messing around with the story. A new sequel would be the perfect way to keep it going, but there are also other potential issues that spring up as a result. That includes the potential schedule for which Kubo would need to abide by. That probably seems like the biggest hurdle to overcome, but not an impossible one.

Shueisha’s editorial department has worked with their notable creators before to work out a schedule that’s for the creators’ benefit like seen with Hunter x Hunter’s Yoshihiro Togashi. They’ve already done that with Kubo’s work on Burn the Witch, so it’s possible that they could work out a new schedule that could allow this sequel to exist. Where it’s a big chapter coming out every few months, weekly, or even once a year, Bleach just needs to continue so we can see what’s next. Would you want to see more of Bleach’s Hell Arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.