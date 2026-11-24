Criterion is streaming one of the most iconic 1960s anime series that have been forgotten over the decades due to limitations in access. The history of the anime industry dates back several decades, but the medium finally began becoming popular in Japan during the 1950s and 1960s, thanks to the color theatrical features and the rise of TV animation. Several classics across all demographics were released during that era, and it goes without saying that Shonen was more popular than others even back then. However, while those series were pretty popular during the time of their broadcast, most of them couldn’t stand the test of time when it became increasingly difficult for fans to watch them later on.

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This is especially true for fans in the U.S. since several older classics are difficult to watch even now. However, Criterion made it possible to stream Speed Racer, one of the most legendary anime shows of all time. While it isn’t an obscure show anymore, thanks to the Hollywood live-action adaptation by the Wachowski sisters in 2008, the anime itself has been difficult to watch for a while now. The official Instagram handle of the service revealed its December 2026 lineup, where Speed Racer was also listed. The handle confirms that the complete series will be available on the platform in both Japanese audio with subtitles and the English dub as well.

What Is Speed Racer About?

Image Courtesy of Tatsunoko Production

Based on an iconic manga written and illustrated by Tatsuo Yoshida, Speed Racer premiered in 1967 and ran for 52 episodes. The story centers around Go Mifune, who pilots the Mach 5, the name of the technologically advanced racing car built by his father, Pops Racer. The series doesn’t shy away from portraying the brutality of the world of professional racing as Go gets entangled with all kinds of underhanded plots of corrupt businessmen and obstacles set by his rivals.

The visuals and color palette might give the impression that it’s a kid’s show, but it handles mature themes that are suitable for viewers of all ages. Not to mention that the best part of the anime was that, unlike typical racing stories, it blends family drama, political intrigue, and automotive fantasy.

Speed Racer Was a Major Breakthrough Anime For Its Animation Studio

Image Courtesy of Tatsunoko Production

Established in 1962, Tatsunoko Production eventually became one of the oldest animation studios in Japan that’s relevant to this day. Over the decades, the animation studio has released more than 200 anime, including films and series. It’s known for several acclaimed shows, such as Ping Pong the Animation, Psycho-Pass, and many more.

The studio thrived during the 1970s and 1980s, when there wasn’t an endless stream of anime TV shows being released for global fans. However, its legacy is mostly thanks to the success of Speed Racer, which helped the studio gain a strong foothold in the industry not long after its establishment. The studio even released a reboot and spin-off in an attempt to keep this series relevant for the next few decades.

Have you heard of Speed Racer before? Head down to the comments to let us know if you will be watching the anime next month on Criterion.