South Park is setting up for Kenny’s return in the first look at what is poised to be the grand finale for Season 29 coming in the next episode. South Park Season 29 kicked off its run earlier this year with some big changes to the formula. Not only did it change the name of the show and town to “South America,” but it also returned to form by killing off Kenny at the end of the premiere episode. But it seems like the series is going back on it now.

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South Park Season 29 has now reached the end of its confirmed six episodes previously scheduled with Comedy Central with the final of these episodes making their debut on Wednesday, November 25th. It seems like the animated series is going all out for the occasion, and with the final episode now slated, Comedy Central has dropped the first look at what’s coming and you can check it out in action below.

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South Park Season 29 Episode 6 is titled “City Endings” and will be making its debut with Comedy Central on Wednesday, November 25th at 10PM ET/PT before being available to stream exclusively with Paramount+ the next day in the United States, Canada and Australia. While the rest of the season had been hinging on some sort of reveal for Grand Theft Auto VI or the midterm elections, that doesn’t seem to be the case for this episode as it’s going to reference some more recent current events.

The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “When mysterious power outages strike South America, the townspeople fear Chinese cyberattacks. It’s up to the boys to discover what’s really going on.” But with the previous episode seemingly moving away from the midterm election results (and likely Grand Theft Auto), it seems like creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have figured out a new path forward. And that seems to involve Kenny in some way with the special preview image you can find below.

Is Kenny Returning in South Park Season 29?

Image Courtesy of South Park Studios

South Park killed off Kenny at the start of the season, and even saw him replaced by a new little version of Randy for one of the episodes. But it seems like the finale is going to reset everything once more as this “City Ending” for the season will find a way to wrap up all of the stories that had been ongoing in a seemingly unsatisfying fashion. But that just seems like the joke at play, so we’ll have to see how it actually all works out as the season comes to an end.

There’s still a question amidst all of this, however, as South Park Studios’ deal with Paramount meant that Parker and Stone need to deliver at least ten episodes of the series a year over the course of five years. With this season seemingly capping off with six episodes, there could be an announcement for future scheduled episodes to come after this one airs. Or maybe a slate of new specials for the holidays.

What are you hoping to see in South Park Season 29’s potential finale? How have you liked the season so overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.