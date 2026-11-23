The studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently taking over theaters in Japan with a new movie hitting the big screen, and it’s going all out to celebrate the occasion with a new look at Witch on the Holy Night. Studio Ufotable has been keeping very busy over the last couple of years as while fans are waiting to see what’s next for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, the studio has gone ahead and released a new feature film in the meantime.

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Witch on the Holy Night is the next major TYPE-MOON franchise release that Ufotable has helped to bring to life over the last few years, and it’s set before the events of any of the Fate/stay night universe projects seen before. It’s now tearing its way through theaters across Japan, and it’s going all out to commemorate the occasion with a new trailer and poster helping to show it off as it expands to Screen X and other formats in the region. Check them out below.

When Does Witch on the Holy Night Comes Out in the U.S.?

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Witch on the Holy Night originally made its debut in Japan this past weekend, but thankfully it won’t be too long before fans in North America get their chance to see it in action for themselves. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be releasing the new film in the United States, Canada and more international territories on January 29th next year with both Japanese and English dubbed audio releases planned. If you’ve seen any of the TYPE-MOON projects before, this one is likely going to ring some bells.

Witch on the Holy Night is based off of the TYPE-MOON visual novel originally written by Kinoko Nasu, the same creator behind the massive Fate/stay night franchise. Directed by Masashi Takeuchi for ufotable with Moe Tsuzuki providing the character designs, Manabu Kamino handling the editing, and Hideyuki Fukasawa composing the music, it’s also going to feature the theme song titled “Yoru to Ao” as performed by supercell. Even if you don’t have experience with Nasu’s prior works, this is still a suitable entry point.

What to Know for Witch on the Holy Night

©Kinoko Nasu, TYPE-MOON / Aniplex, Notes, ufotable

Witch on the Holy Night is a prequel story that takes place before the events of releases like Tsukihime and more that have already gotten their own anime adaptations in the past. The Japanese voice cast from the original light novel release are set to reprise their roles with the likes of Haruka Tomatsu as Aoko Aozaki, Kana Hanazawa as Alice Kuonji, and Yusuke Kobayashi as Soujyuro Shizuki, but the potential English voice cast has yet to be revealed as of this time.

With this story not really tied to anything else, it’s not really going to require any homework to jump into Witch on the Holy Night. Naturally it is going to have a bigger impact on those fans who are experienced with the previously released works, but at least those who just want to see Ufotable’s next movie won’t have to worry too much. Which is even better without a new Demon Slayer entry this year. Are you going to check out Witch on the Holy Night when you get the chance? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments.