My Hero Academia Reveals Hilarious JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Villain Cameo

My Hero Academia has been giving Bakugo and Todoroki a pretty tough go of things in the most recent installment of the anime. Though they weren't involved in the war against Overhaul and his band of Yakuza super villains, the pair of firebrands are working on an intense challenge of their own: attempting to earn their provisional hero licenses. With a difficult new, albeit hilarious, challenge given to them, little did the two young heroes realize that one of the children they've encountered bares a striking resemblance to Kira of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

The young "leader" of the child gang that is currently threatening both Bakugo and Shoto with failure is clearly the mastermind who has pointed his class onto a path of destruction. One fan has clearly noticed the similarities between this young man and the terror of the sleepy town of Morioh, Yoshikage Kira. Kira, as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans may know, was the main antagonist of the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable. His Stand, Killer Queen, was one of the most dangerous and terrifying beings the franchise had ever introduced, helped in part by the insanity of Kira himself.

Twitter User Za_Meme_Poet shared the hilarious resemblance between the two characters who, while both certainly menacing, have very different aspirations for their lives and we will be crossing our fingers that this young My Hero Academia character won't follow the same path as the serial killer that is Kira:

Kira was eventually defeated thanks to the team work of fourth season protagonist, Josuke, and his friends in Morioh, putting an end to his reign of terror. What separated Kira from the other villains was that his aspirations were simply "living a quiet life" where he could claim as many victims as he pleased. Rather than taking over the world, Kira appreciated the "simple things", perhaps making him far scarier.

