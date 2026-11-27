Avengers: Doomsday‘s theatrical debut is rapidly approaching, and for many MCU fans, now is the perfect time to binge watch every film, television show, and press release to try and catch every lore detail or hint as to what’s to come. Unsurprisingly, there are a number of Marvel projects that have flown under the radar, and for fans looking to check out everything the multimedia giant has to offer that also happen to enjoy anime, Disney+ has the perfect fix.

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Marvel Future Avengers initially premiered in 2017 before making its way to the streaming giant in 2020. The anime original series follows Makoto, Adi and Chloe, three teenagers who were raised and genetically tampered with by Hydra, who have brainwashed the teens to believe that the Avengers are the true evil threatening the planet. The series ran for two seasons with a total of 39-episodes, making the series a relatively easy commitment to watch from start to finish.

Marvel Future Avengers Offers A Fresh Perspective On Classic Characters

Courtesy of Madhouse, Disney+

Marvel Future Avengers was produced by Studio Madhouse, a major entity within the anime industry that has also produced massive shonen franchises like One-Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. The anime was directed by Yuzo Sato, who also worked on the 2010 Iron Man anime that was also produced by Madhouse, as well as having previously worked on Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor and Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge. The series is filled with cameos featuring iconic characters from across the multiverse.

The core avengers that serve as mentors to the leading trio include Iron Man, Captain America, The Hulk and Thor, as well as bringing in Wasp and giving her a main role in the series. They aren’t the only supers that make an appearance over the anime’s two seasons, bringing in names like Iron Fist, Doctor Strange, Black Panter, Bucky Barnes, Spider-Man and many, many more. While Future Avengers does have its three anime-original leads, the cameos made by the Avengers aren’t just used to bait in new audiences.

Each of the heroes introduced throughout the series are used to push the narrative and each of the main trio’s character arcs forward, whether it be to help flesh out the world Future Avengers takes place in, tactical back-up in sticky situations, or even to just provide a mentorship role to the main characters. The anime follows Makoto, Adi, and Chloe as they discover that their lives with Hydra have been an elaborate lie, eventually being taken in by the Avengers and acting as apprentices, going on missions and aiding the team in thwarting Hydra’s plans.

Each of the main trio’s powers are unique as well, with Makoto, the center and “lead” of the group being capable of using “aerokinesis,” which allows him to manipulate high-powered winds to disrupt battlefields and can create defensive shields of concentrated air as well as being able to fly. Adi is a “technopath” who is able to innately hack into computer systems and control machines with his mind. Tony Stark provides Adi with a special device and suit that amplifies his capabilities. The female lead, Chloe, is a shapeshifter with powers similar to that of Mystique — capable of replicating the physical form and voice of anyone she sees.

Will Marvel Future Avengers Get a Season 3?

Courtesy of Madhouse, Disney+

As of writing, there has been no announcement that Marvel Future Avengers will receive a third season. The second season of the anime came to an end in 2018 as the Avengers, accompanied by Makoto, Adi, and Chloe face off against Maximus and his forces. Despite the fact that the anime has no continuation beyond the first two seasons, Marvel Future Avengers did receive a tie-in manga that released alongside the anime from 2017 to 2018 that was later compiled into a 6-chapter volume.

The manga follows the same core premise as Season One of the anime, but condenses some of the story down for those who want to binge the series quickly. But for now, this is the only easily accessible Marvel anime to check out right now. Have you ever seen Future Avengers? Let us know in the comments.