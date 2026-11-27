When it comes to Shonen action and drama, Weekly Shonen Jump always grabs the spotlight, and this has been the case for many decades now. Established in 1968, it eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time. A lot of its popularity is thanks to Dragon Ball, One Piece, and many other Shonen classics that kept the magazine running. However, while several of these classics received anime, not all of them got the adaptations they deserve. While the 2000s were a golden era for Shonen fans, many incredible anime suffered from poor pacing and cancellations.

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The year is almost over, and Shueisha has already seen major changes in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and the official Shonen Jump+ platform. While the platform offers a wide range of series, WSJ has a rather limited lineup. Despite being serialized under the banner of Shonen Jump, a majority of the series don’t often get the attention they deserve and end up being cancelled. Manga series that aren’t performing well take up slots and incur losses to the publisher when the volumes get printed. This results in the series being discontinued abruptly, though unofficially, while some just reach their natural conclusion.

5) Otr of the Flame

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Yuki Kawaguchi’s Otr of the Flame made its Shonen Jump debut in May 2025, and after 34 chapters, it came to a close this January. Set in a world where the Ice Kingdom causes harsh, wintry conditions to persist, the story follows a cook who wishes to become a warrior — and gets the opportunity when the enemy arrives on his doorstep.

In terms of plot, the series has a lot of potential, but its pacing and execution never quite reach it. That’s a theme for Shonen Jump‘s cancelled series of 2026, but the strength of this series’ artwork makes its fate especially tragic. It’s really a shame this one didn’t work out, but leave it to Shonen Jump‘s first cancelled series of the year to hit the hardest. With a bit more direction, Otr of the Flame could’ve been a gripping ride.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

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The Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its controversial ending in September 2024, leaving behind several unanswered questions. Only a year after the finale, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga that completely turned the world of Jujutsu Kaisen upside down. While Akutami served as the series’ writer, Yuji Iwasaki provided the gorgeous illustrations that fans can’t stop praising. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters, including the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu, who were introduced in the epilogue.

The most shocking part of the sequel is how it explores sci-fi themes with aliens, also known as Simurians, who came to Japan as refugees. As the story continued, it focused primarily on the struggles between the sorcerers and the Simurians as their differences made it all the more impossible for them to co-exist.

3) Sakamoto Days

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Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days has now officially come to an end with Shonen Jump with the release of Chapter 284, six years after it originally made its debut. The series has been in the midst of its final arc for the past year, so fans have been preparing to say goodbye to the series for quite some time. But with many more fans assuming it would end earlier this Summer, the story was able to take its time and reach a more conclusive finale than many other Shonen Jump titles get.

Sakamoto’s dream of turning his convenience store into a franchise has also worked with a chain of stores across the region, and the final chapter reveals how each of the survivors (both friends and former foes) has since gone on to live new lives that don’t focus on killing. It’s a bright future for everyone as the world finds a new era of peace after everything that’s happened, and it’s clear that Sakamoto has indeed had an impact on everyone he’s come across through his time as a deadly killer.

2) Witch Watch

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Witch Watch Chapter 270 officially brings Kenta Shinohara’s long-running manga to an end after a year-long final arc that saw Morihito and the others taking on some very tough foes. The final chapter of the series moves ahead seven years and reveals what happened to everyone after the final battle. The group all decided to stay living together until after graduation, then went their separate ways after a while. Morihito and Nico ended up marrying and having a child together (who is nine months old by the time of the final chapter).

With Witch Watch creator Kenta Shinohara confirming that there will be some additional pages featuring more of the characters after the grand finale, it’s a hope that fans will get some of the closure they had been hoping to see that was absent from the final chapter. With it jumping years into the future, yet still teasing that all of the group would still be hanging out together, fans were hoping to just see more of the wacky adventures that drew them to the series in the first place.

1) Black Clover

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The final few chapters of Black Clover wrapped up the long-running story fairly quickly and gave fans a suitable ending for Asta and many of the other characters as they moved into the future following the war against Lucius Zogratis. Though it’s now been confirmed that Tabata will be continuing the manga with a new special chapter coming later this August, so it’s time to try and figure out what kind of epilogue that Tabata is going to offer for the long-running series.

Black Clover is going to continue with an expanded ending after the release of its grand finale, and it’s time to get ready for what could be coming next. Yuki Tabata officially kicked off the final arc of Black Clover‘s run a few years ago after it left the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and moved to a quarterly release schedule where fans got to see a few chapters launched every few months. Wrapping up this final arc earlier this Spring, Black Clover‘s manga ended after 11 years of serialization.

What are your thoughts on the finale of these Shonen Jump series? Do you hope that any of these have lasted longer? Share your thoughts in the comments below.