Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a huge disappointment after the Battle of Gods arc, which featured the main battle between Goku and Beerus. The anime returned this month as part of the Fall 2026 lineup, but instead of continuing the story with a sequel, Toei Animation released a remake version of the previous arcs. Since the anime returned after more than eight years, it’s no surprise that the hype was greater than ever, even if the new anime was a remake rather than a sequel. The biggest reason why fans were hyped over the anime’s return is that it aimed to fix the biggest issues with the original anime adaptations, including the animation quality and the pacing.

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The remake is following the original story written by Akira Toriyama, the original manga creator, while also focusing on better visuals and fight choreography. A few episodes have already been out, and it’s obvious the new version is drawn from scratch instead of simply polishing the visuals. While the title is Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, the anime will retell the story of the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs during its run. However, despite fan expectations, the remake isn’t as good as the studio claimed, and the third episode made it quite clear.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Disappoints With Vegeta’s Character Development

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One look at the episode and you can tell easily why it was flamed online by everyone. Not even the biggest fans of the anime could defend the third episode of the remake, and it’s really no surprise considering the rushed pacing and the jarring visuals. During the episode, Beerus arrived on Earth after crushing Goku on King Kai’s planet. However, Vegeta was there to keep things under control. King Kai had already warned him that the God of Destruction would be arriving on the planet, and it’d be best to avoid angering him. In order to save those around him and the planet, Vegeta was even willing to let go of his pride and do all the unnecessary jumping around, even if it made him look like a fool.

He served Beerus and Whis and did everything he could to make sure that none of the other Z Fighters would offend him in any way. Whether it was serving them a plate or dancing, Vegeta utterly humiliated himself in front of everyone. However, while some fans may think it was cringe or irrelevant, these moments highlighted how far he had come since his introduction. Someone as prideful as him was doing everything he could to save the planet, even if it meant bending to Beerus’ will.

As a child, Vegeta had already witnessed the horror Beerus invoked in those around him, which is all the more reason why those moments made sense and added to his character depth. However, most of those moments were original, which is why the anime removed them in the remake. Even so, there’s no denying that some of those added more to the character depth as compared to simply rushing things down and skipping over to the main battle.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Fails to Keep Its Promise of a More Polished Version

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It’s not just Vegeta, but the remake made every side character non-existent, which is a huge disappointment. The anime movie, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, was released before the Dragon Ball Super manga. While the movie didn’t actually follow the manga, it was already considered canon since the script and everything else was overseen by Akira Toriyama. Later on, the Battle of Gods was included in the manga for only four chapters, but the anime extended the arc with more scenes. The anime series highlighted the side characters even more, especially before Goku jumped into action. Not to mention that it also changed the moment where Beerus slapped Bulma.

Instead of hitting her purposefully, the remake showed that Beerus accidentally hit her with his shoulder, which got Vegeta completely enraged. In the original anime, Vegeta tried his best to avoid a confrontation until he saw his wife being hit by the God of Destruction. Despite his fear and knowing he couldn’t win, he jumped straight into action, landing some of his most powerful attacks on Beerus. The remake was a great idea, but the execution was poorly handled. Some of the scenes remain the same while others changed completely. Not to mention that the visuals and filters aren’t as good as the anime promised, which is yet another major disappointment.

The anime had quite a lot of time to fix the issues with the previous versions, but it still didn’t change some of the drawings that needed corrections. While the remake was supposed to be a better version of the anime, at this point it’s pretty evident what fans prefer. Since the remake turned out to be a huge disappointment in only the first few weeks, there’s no denying that the next episodes will feature the same jarring color scheme and rushed pacing that completely took the heart and soul of the story away.

Do you think Dragon Ball Super: Beerus can turn things around later since the first arc has already raised concerns about how it will handle the biggest battles? Share your thoughts in the comments below.











