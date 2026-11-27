Shojo anime continues to dominate upcoming seasonal anime rotations, with breakout hits like Firefly Wedding becoming viral sensations, as well as fans spinning rumors regarding which new series will be getting a sequel first. Luckily for many, Tamon’s B-side, a new shojo anime that originally debuted in December 2025 is finally returning with a second season sometime in the future. Following a live fan event in Tokyo called F/ACE FIRST LIVE “NAUTICAL STAR,” it was officially announced that the idol-centric will finally be coming back, with the show’s official X (formerly Twitter) uploading a short teaser trailer to share the news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there have been no dates given regarding when fans will be able to hear additional details or when the second season will release, it’s likely that the same production team from J.C.STAFF that worked on Tamon’s B-Side Season 1 will be returning. Season 1 was directed by Chika Nagaoka, best known for her previous work on Case Closed, with series composition and scripts from Chiaki Nagai who previously worked on Horimiya, another massive romance series. Check out the announcement teaser below.

Tamon’s B-side Is the Gold Standard Romance For a Niche Shojo Trope

Tamon’s B-side explores an extremely popular but surprisingly niche ship dynamic between two characters, focusing entirely on the budding romantic relationship between an idol and their “stan” — a slang term used to describe an extremely enthusiastic and dedicated fan to a person, character, or piece of media. The anime follows a high school-aged housekeeper named Utage Kinoshita who started working part-time to help fund her love for F/ACE, her favorite idol group. While working, she stumbles into a situation where she discovers that her favorite member of the group, Tamon Fukuhara, whose stage persona is boisterous and confident, is actually extremely timid and prone to spiraling into dramatic episodes fueled by his own self doubt.

The series immediately became a hit with shojo fans in part because of the anime’s gorgeous animation which turned each member of F/ACE into a bishonen dream as well as its earnest humor and genuinely adorable romance between Utage and Tamon. The pair’s relationship develops gradually throughout the first season with Utage working as his personal housekeeper. Instead of her interest in the idol waning because of his “real self,” she instead becomes an anchor to help support him in his day-to-day life both on and off stage. The premise for Tamon’s B-side feels like something plucked directly from an old school boy band fan fiction and lands perfectly every single episode.

Where To Read and Watch Tamon’s B-side

Courtesy of J.C.Staff

Based on an original manga written by Yuki Shiwasu, Tamon’s B-side began publishing in the famous shojo magazine Hana to Yume in 2021. The series is still ongoing, and as of writing, currently has seventeen collected volumes in print. Viz Media publishes the manga in English and currently has thirteen volumes available in both print and digital. While there’s still no confirmation when new details regarding the second season of Tamon’s B-side will release, it’s likely to begin adapting Rintaro’s story arc which reveals the true personality of one of F/ACE’s other members.

The first season of Tamon’s B-side released in December 2025, running for thirteen episodes which adapted the first 33-chapters of the manga. Crunchyroll picked up and currently hosts the anime adaptation on their streaming service for global audiences. When the anime initially began airing, the manga had roughly 1.75-million copies in circulation which jumped to 3.5-million by the time the first season came to an end.

Tamon’s B-side has been nominated for multiple manga awards in that time as well, and as of writing is still publishing new chapters, meaning that there’s still plenty more of Utage and Tamon for fans of the series to look forward to in the future. Are you excited for Season 2? Let us know in the comments!