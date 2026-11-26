One of the most tragic races in the Dragon Ball universe continues to get content made about them, but only in mostly non-canon timelines, which feels like a further twist of the knife. The Tuffles deserved much more dignified storytelling because their planet was taken from them by the Saiyans. Their peaceful race mostly focused on technological advances, and didn’t go out searching for conflict. It came to their front door when King Vegeta led the Saiyans in a war to takeover the planet.

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The Tuffles are canon in terms of the Dragon Ball Z anime, but by manga standards they are not. Akira Toriyama reportedly created them for the anime franchise, so it’s a half-and-half canon argument. Explaining how the Saiyans took over Planet Vegeta, this also continued one of the enduring plot points of the Dragon Ball universe that Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the Z Fighters regularly have to clean up after their evil forefathers. The rooting interest isn’t simply the Saiyans are good and their enemies are evil. Sometimes context is needed for the full story.

Dragon Ball GT’s Canon Controversy Causes Confusion

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The reason the Tuffles are a difficult topic is that their largest amount of screen time took place in non-canon releases Dragon Ball GT featured the Tuffles more than any other prior release thanks to the invention of Baby. The evil parasite wanted to eradicate the Saiyans and bring about the resurgence of the Tuffles. As the most iconic villain of the Dragon Ball GT series overall, it made the fanbase zero-in on the Tuffles’ lore and history.

Dragon Ball GT was eventually confirmed to not be a part of the official canon, so it sparked even more mystery around where the Tuffles could fall in the Dragon Ball story. The race is mentioned in Dragon Ball Super as it’s revealed that the Saiyans are still living in harmony with the Tuffles in Universe 6, but their main universe story needs to come back into the canon to further expand their journey. Fans can’t wipe their memory of the Baby arc, and that’s the most extensive story in their history. The only logical route forward is to feature them in the Dragon Ball Super manga’s future.

Super Must Bring Them Back

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One of the fun parts of Dragon Ball‘s multiverse is that it provides a fresh start for many arcs. The savagery the Saiyans showed in their war with the Tuffles can’t be undone, but the Z Fighters can visit Universe 6 and learn about the race. It may even provide a way in for them to take Baby’s now non-existent mission. Even though the Saiyans from Universe 6 are allies to Universe 7, the Tuffles might see them as bullies that eliminated their brethren. Or a group of the Tuffles might decide to wage war on the Z Fighters.

Imagine what it would then be like if Vegeta had to come to grips with his father’s atrocities while simultaneously defending the innocence of the current Saiyans through this new level of context? There are numerous forks in the road that could work for this story, but it’s got to get reintroduced with the Tuffles first. Do you think the Tuffles should return to the Dragon Ball story canon in the future? Let us know in the comments.