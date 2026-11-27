Anime crossovers are surprisingly rare outside of merchandise campaigns, which will occasionally feature exclusive figures, plush toys, acrylic stands or illustrations. Sanrio is one such brand that regularly collabs with different anime series to release exclusive products, teaming up with properties like Jujutsu Kaisen and even Junji Ito’s Tomie. However, it seems as though that trend may be moving in a new direction with some truly unexpected the announcement that an up-and-coming villainess series, Though I Am an Inept Villainess, will be sharing a special collaboration with Mothra in celebration of “Mothra Year.”

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Launched by Toho to celebrate Mothra’s legacy in the Godzilla franchise and beyond, 2026 marks 65 years that the kaiju character has been on screen. The collaboration was a hit with the original author of Though I Am an Inept Villainess as well, expressing their delight on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to the promotional art. As it turns out, the artwork was requested by fans of the series due to a popular nickname attributed to Kou Reirin, or as she’s referred to by fans, “His Highness’s Mothra.”

How a Fandom Meme Became a Major Collaboration

Courtesy of Toho

The origins of the Mothra Year and Inept Villainess collaboration art happens to be the result of enthusiastic fan effort. In the anime and novels, the main protagonist, Kou Reiren, is given the affectionate title of “His Highness’s Butterfly.” Due to events in the story, fans of the series have joked that Reiren is far too ferocious to be a simple butterfly giving her the much more apt title of “His Highness’s Mothra.”

In the art piece itself, this point is made obvious with Reiren being paired with Mothra, and her antagonistic narrative foil Keigetsu being paired next to Mothra’s own in-universe counterpart Battra. TOHO produces both Inept Villainess as well as the Mothra film franchise, which gave fans the perfect opportunity to flood the studio with requests during TOHO’s Mothra Year celebration.

Mothra Year is celebrating two major milestones in the Mothra franchise: the 65th anniversary of Mothra from 1961, as well the the 30th anniversary of the Rebirth of Mothra trilogy that released between 1996-1998. The year-long event has hosted a number of special celebrations for the kaiju icon, including special art exhibitions and pop-ups throughout Japan, as well as 4k Remasters of the original Mothra film and Godzilla vs. Mothra. TOHO also released the Rebirth of Mothra trilogy on Netflix.

Where To Read & Watch Though I Am an Inept Villainess

Courtesy of Toho

Based on the original novels by Satsuki Nakamura, Though I Am an Inept Villainess‘s anime adaptation is produced by Doga Kobo, a subsidiary of Kadokawa and TOHO that began airing during the Summer 2026 Anime Season. The series is available through anime streaming giants Crunchyroll and Hulu for anime fans in the United States. For those in Latin America, Canada and Europe, the series can be found on Disney+, and for fans in specific countries throughout Asia, Though I Am an Inept Villainess is available through Netflix. The first cour of the anime concluded in September 2026, with the anime slated to return in January 2027 to conclude its first season.

For those interested in reading the original work from Satsuki Nakamura, the light novel series of the same name is available in English through Seven Seas Entertainment, who, as of writing, have released twelve of the 13-volume series in both print and digital. Similarly, a manga adaptation with illustrations by Ei Ohitsuji is also available in English through Seven Seas Entertainment and has ten of its 11-volume series available for readers in the West.

What do you think of this team up between Though I Am an Inept Villainess and Mothra? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments.