As 2026 comes to an end, it is worth looking back at what this year has delivered for the anime industry, especially the masterpieces that are worth your time. Looking back, this year has been truly incredible, starting with Winter, which saw several returning anime deliver banger seasons alongside a few new additions. Spring and Summer stood out in their own ways, and Fall continues to do the same.

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Hundreds of anime have aired this year; however, not all of them have stood out. For an anime to be considered a masterpiece, it needs to do something extraordinary. That is exactly what these three anime, one from Spring and two from Summer, have achieved, earning their place as absolute masterpieces.

3) Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

Image courtesy of Asahi Production

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You made a special debut midway through the Spring season, with its first season consisting of just 12 episodes. With this, the series immediately ranked among the highest-rated anime on Crunchyroll, earning praise from fans. The series captivated viewers with its refreshing take on the romance genre, offering an adult perspective that most anime often lack. It achieves this through an unusual premise involving a man in his 40s who develops a companionship with a woman in her late 20s.

An even more intriguing element is how the woman portrays two different personalities: a loving supermarket clerk and a cool, hipster-dressed smoker who spends time with him behind the supermarket. Sasaki develops a different connection with each of these personalities, eventually leading to an adult friendship built on mutual understanding and advice. Honestly, the anime industry needs more series like this to broaden its horizons and attract a more mature audience.

2) Akane-banashi

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

Akane-banashi emerges as one of the most niche anime concepts ever presented, as its central premise revolves around a traditional Japanese art form called Rakugo, a method of storytelling that Western audiences may have never even heard of. However, the anime presents this concept so perfectly that it captivates viewers and is bound to spark interest in this traditional art. It achieves this by presenting Rakugo through the lens of a shonen sports anime, treating it as a competitive discipline in which multiple characters compete to earn the highest positions.

What elevates the series further is the titular protagonist, Akane, whose incredible foundation keeps the story inspiring, making her journey to earn her place in this competitive world a delight to watch. The first season offers plenty of insight into how this art form is performed and its impact on audiences. As Akane defies all odds by showcasing years of practice in pursuit of her dream, the 12 episodes of the first season never feel boring. It is the perfect time to start watching this masterpiece, especially with the new season arriving in Winter 2027.

1) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

©Tomato Soup(AKITASHOTEN)/Jaadugar Committee

When discussing a masterpiece, it has to be crafted in a way that captivates viewers and leaves them wanting more, and Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia does exactly that. Brought to life by Science SARU, the anime presents the story of a slave who embarks on a journey to seek revenge against the Mongol Empire after its tyranny takes the lives of everyone she loves. However, as Sitara becomes more deeply involved in the Mongol Empire, several layers of nuance are unveiled, making it much more than a simple revenge story.

It eventually evolves into a political game within the vast empire, with royals turning against each other to secure higher positions, while Sitara finds herself caught in the middle. The revenge narrative also gradually transforms into a story about saving someone new she has grown to care for, while characters positioned as villains reveal their better sides, leaving viewers to decide whom to support. It reaches the level of masterpiece TV shows like Game of Thrones, and for anyone who enjoys that kind of storytelling, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is one of the first anime masterpieces of 2026 to deliver a similar experience, with elements that make it even better.

What anime of 2026 has made you feel immersed in its story and earned a place among the masterpieces everyone should watch? Share your thoughts in the comments below.