Netflix has released a new dark sci-fi anime with all 12 episodes worthy of replacing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for your Thanksgiving weekend binge. As an original anime series on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners delivers a grim story with social inequality as its central driving force. Both seasons explore this notion through different sets of characters as they navigate the neon-lit streets of Night City, amplified by thrilling sci-fi action. If these are the elements that made you love Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, then Fool Night, with all its episodes already available on Netflix, is here to become a worthy replacement for the anime.

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Based on the manga of the same name, the anime is set in a distant future where thick clouds have covered the entire Earth, plunging the world into darkness and cold. With plants naturally dying out, the lack of oxygen continues to increase. Humanity’s solution is a procedure called Transfloration, which plants seeds inside people nearing death and transforms them into Spiriflors, plants capable of producing oxygen. This fresh concept is further elevated by a botanical horror premise mixed with crime thriller elements unfolding in this dark world.

Netflix’s Fool Night Is 2026’s Most Brilliant Sci-Fi Anime

Image courtesy of Sunrise and Shaft

The heart of the series is its main character, Toshiro Kamiya, a broke young man who, after a particularly bad night, undergoes the Transfloration process, primarily because he wants the 10 million yen that would allow him to spend the rest of his life eating good food and living happily. However, things don’t go as planned, as his money is stolen after the procedure. Nevertheless, Toshiro develops a strange ability to communicate with Spiriflors. This leads him to join a facility investigating the numerous crimes related to Spiriflors, turning the series into a crime thriller in which Toshiro uses his ability to solve various plant-based crimes.

With this foundation, the series begins unveiling the motives behind the various crimes, with each one feeling more human than the last. Meanwhile, the series also follows Toshiro as he takes on duties helping people who want to communicate with the Spiriflors who were once close to them. The result is an emotionally complex exploration of human nature and the motives behind people transforming into plant-like beings, revealing how the grim trade-offs can stem from the most unimaginable circumstances. All the while, the series explores Toshiro’s own complicated situation with his mother, which, from the very beginning, makes viewers emotionally invested in him and eager to see him live the remainder of his life to the fullest.

On top of this brilliant premise, the anime is also gorgeously crafted by Sunrise and Shaft, elevating the botanical elements of the series and presenting them exactly as they are meant to feel. This makes the anime one of the most visually appealing series of 2026 as well. All in all, Netflix’s Fool Night is a true sci-fi masterpiece that deserves to stand alongside other masterpieces on the platform, such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

What do you think about Fool Night as the best dark sci-fi anime of 2026 on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.