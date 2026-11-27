A new anime just confirmed its 2027 release window, and action fantasy fans must add it to their watchlist. 2026 is almost finally its end, which is why the next year’s lineup is revealing all the major information fans can expect. Looking at the lineup, it’s evident that 2027 is going to be yet another exciting year for anime fans, maybe even better than this year. The year will kick off with the Winter 2027 season, which is only a few weeks away, but a lot of the incredible series will be released throughout the year.

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It goes without saying that action fantasy fans have a lot to look forward to this year, including a new upcoming series, Shozen. The anime is based on a Chinese web comic, but despite the fact that it’s pretty underrated internationally, the anime is grabbing attention thanks to its unique premise and stunning visuals. While the anime was announced earlier this year, the official X handle finally reveals the release window along with a gorgeous visual. Additionally, the official YouTube channel of Fuji TV Anime shared the second promotional trailer, which includes the broadcast information and the staff members.

When Will Shozen Premiere?

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The anime is scheduled to be released in April 2027 as part of the Spring lineup. However, the exact release date will only be announced a few weeks before the premiere. So far, the anime has only revealed that it will broadcast on Fuji TV’s B8station and Japanese TV networks. The broadcast dates and timings will also be shared at a later date. The official handle also confirms that the broadcast schedule can change without notice during its airing. The anime has yet to confirm its streaming platform, so there’s no guarantee when global fans will be able to watch it. As the largest streaming service across the world, Crunchyroll has the highest possibility of acquiring the rights to the anime, but we can’t say for certain before the platform reveals its Spring 2027 lineup.

Shozen Might Become the Next Big Hit as an Epic Action Fantasy

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The story begins with a Taoist priest wandering across the land to track down a demon. However, he never could have imagined that his target would be raising a human girl in the middle of a forest. Since the girl grew up eating demons, her body has changed significantly, even to the point that the food from the human world isn’t enough to keep her alive. On the other hand, the demon has given up on taking care of her because of an impending heavenly tribulation. Seeing that the girl has nowhere else to go, the priest takes her under his wing and gives her the Taoist name Shangshan.

The anime follows their journey as master and disciple while they encounter countless challenges ahead. The premise is certainly one of a kind, as it’s something you don’t really come across. Not to mention that the visuals breathe life into the exceptional storytelling and the characters. So far, the anime looks incredibly promising, but we will have to wait until the premiere to see if it meets expectations.

Are you excited to watch this upcoming action fantasy series? Do you think it could have the same appeal as the major shows of 2027? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



