Each season and movie of Demon Slayer has been exceptional without a doubt, but there’s a reason why Mugen Train stands out as the best among them. The anime premiered in 2019, and only a year later, it released its first canon movie to continue Tanjiro’s journey. The story completely changed from that point, and the major reason behind it was the fight between Rengoku and Akaza. As an action fantasy, Demon Slayer relies on intense battles, which are even further elevated in the anime. Ufotable has helped the series reach immense heights of popularity, all thanks to the exceptional adaptation and striking visuals.

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Not only is the animation style one of the best in the industry, but the action sequences keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The series primarily centers around Tanjiro’s journey, but the Hashira often end up taking the spotlight. As the nine most powerful Demon Slayers in the entire Corps, they often take on more challenging missions, especially where they have to fight the Twelve Kizuki. However, while dealing with the Lower Moons has always been easy for the Hashira, the Upper Moons are on an entirely different level. Akaza’s appearance in the Mugen Train movie showed exactly what the Demon Slayers were up against, and that’s what makes Rengoku’s fight so iconic.

Demon Slayer Never Managed to Recreate the Same Impact as Rengoku vs. Akaza

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Akaza, the Upper Rank Three, completely overshadowed the main antagonist of the arc, Enmu, the Lower Rank One. Akaza only had a brief role in the arc, appearing after Enmu’s defeat. After realizing that Enmu had lost, Muzan Kibutsuji sent Akaza to the scene to get rid of the Demon Slayers, especially the Hashira. Akaza was only the Upper Rank Three at the time, which meant that there were three more villains stronger than him. However, the power he displayed was unlike anything viewers had ever seen. Without a Demon Slayer Mark, Kyojuro held his own against Akaza for a brief period, but the difference in their power was painfully clear.

Akaza didn’t even use all his abilities to defeat Kyojuro, one of the strongest in the Demon Slayer Corps. Realizing he was done for, Kyojuro used the last bit of his strength to keep Akaza from removing his arm so that he would be forced to stay in the open until sunrise. Akaza barely escaped with his life, but not before Tanjiro pointed out his cowardice and his defeat, which severely wounded his ego. The film already made Akaza one of the most popular villains thanks to his charisma and strength.

However, he gained even more popularity after the Infinity Castle Arc, which unveiled his tragic past and the reason he was so obsessed with power. In a way, both Akaza and Rengoku are considered similar yet fundamentally different from one another. While Rengoku desired power to protect the weak, Akaza wanted to be strong enough to crush those weaker than him. The film had many incredible moments, but Akaza’s debut could be considered one of the best not just in this arc, but in the entire series.

Rengoku’s Final Moment Was a Huge Turning Point in the Story

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Rengoku died with a smile on his face, entrusting the future of the Demon Slayer Corps to the young fighters who looked up to him. Kyojuro had a strong sense of duty, and his desire to become strong was thanks to his mother’s dying wish for him to protect the weak. However, Kyojuro’s strength wasn’t what made him special; it was his fiery passion and the fact that he loved and valued the lives of everyone. He didn’t dismiss Tanjiro as weak but instead saw his true potential and didn’t allow Akaza to insult him.

In his final moments, he acknowledged Nezuko as a true member of the Demon Slayer Corps despite his initial dissatisfaction about a Demon Slayer traveling with a demon. He was barely holding on after controlling his breathing, but he only had a few minutes to live. He wanted to share his final words with Tanjiro, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira. After seeing their potential, Kyojuro wanted to encourage them to live with pride and not be overwhelmed by sorrow.

“Setting your heart ablaze” simply means having a strong desire to work towards one’s goal even in the face of adversity. His death was a reminder to the young slayers that they were truly too weak to protect everyone. His dying words sparked a new flame in the three up-and-rising Demon Slayers, who swore to continue moving forward, even if they were sad or filled with regret. They dedicated themselves to training and strived to become stronger, especially Tanjiro, who didn’t want to let anyone down as he did with Kyojuro. Tanjiro carried the guard of Kyojuro’s sword with him as a reminder of his determination and his desire to be like the Flame Hashira.

Do you think Demon Slayer has another fight that has a similar level of emotional impact? Or you can head down to the comments to share your favorite fight in the series.