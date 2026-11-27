The franchise’s co-creator Bryan Konietzko drops a major hint regarding future projects. The fan-favorite Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise keeps expanding as the latest animated series was released after 12 years to explore the unique worldbuilding and the captivating characters. Avatar: Seven Havens premiered in October this year and reached its conclusion in the same month. The first season wrapped up in Episode 13 before confirming that the animation series will return with sequel seasons eventually. While the journey of Pavi and Nisha will continue in Seven Havens, Avatar Studios continues to work on more projects for fans.

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In an official Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast hosted by Dante Basco (the voice behind Zuko) and Janet Varney (the voice behind Korra), Konietzko discussed the immense hate Korra received when The Legend of Korra was released. Seven Havens takes place 225 years after The Legend of Korra, but it’s obvious her story is far from over. Humanity not only blames her for the cataclysm, but also fears the Avatars for the powers they possess. While the second season of Seven Havens is expected to answer some burning questions regarding Korra, Konietzko has his own plans when it comes to this overhated character.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Creator Shares His Plans for Future Projects Related to Korra

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In a discussion regarding Korra, Konietzko shared, “If you don’t like the series or you don’t like the character, that’s fine. If you don’t like Korra because of misogyny, and just toxic internet garbage, then that’s not fine.”

He also added, “Actually, that’s a problem… You’re not actually an Avatar fan. It’s annoying, but it’s also kind of what comes with any sort of success or popularity. You’re just going to have these kinds of things.” Konietzko also revealed his plans for future projects, “Here’s the thing, I’m already two projects beyond what you’re looking at. I’m working on something that you really don’t want and you are not looking for, that I am so excited about.”

During the podcast, Konietzko didn’t hold back his disappointment regarding the hate Korra has been receiving over the years. He also knows that there’s some level of misogyny that’s tied to the character’s hate, which he is not happy with. Not to mention that Konietzko also doesn’t consider Korra haters the fans of Avatar whose dissatisfaction with the character stems from misogyny rather than the way she is written. While fans are anticipating the return of the second season of Seven Havens, Konietzko confirms working on two more projects that haven’t been announced.

And by the looks of it, both projects will have Korra as a crucial character. The Legend of Korra premiered in 2012, centering around her life as someone born as Aang’s successor as the Avatar. While her story was a massive hit, she is also one of the most polarizing characters in the series, with many viewers failing to appreciate her growth and character depth. After the recent podcast, it’s evident Konietzko doesn’t plan on holding back when it comes to having Korra at the center of attention for the next several years.

What’s Next for the Avatar: The Last Airbender Franchise?

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Seven Havens is the first animated series released since The Legend of Korra wrapped up, but the journey of Pavi and Nisha is far from over. Paramount is already working on a four-season series, which means fans can expect the story to continue for several years. While a second season was confirmed right after the first season’s finale, there haven’t been any updates on the release window. Fans have yet to get the first look at the second season as well, and there’s no telling how long we will have to wait for it.

On the other hand, Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos was confirmed in October this year during the New York Comic Con. This animated series will serve as a prequel following the story of a 14-year-old Avatar Kuruk and his koala-otter companion, Nikik. The story will feature his journey as he rebels against tradition to master the four elements. Much about the series is still unknown, but judging by the premise and the first look revealed during this year’s NYCC, fans can expect another banger from Avatar Studios.

What are your thoughts on Korra, and does she deserve the hate? Or you can head down to the comments to share your expectations for the future projects.