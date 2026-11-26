Vampires have been making a major comeback in popular media in recent years, with films, games, and anime reinventing the nocturnal blood-suckers to bring them back into the limelight. 2027 is ramping up to be a big year for the gothic creatures, with vampire-themed anime like Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite and The Record of a Fallen Vampire set to release throughout the year. Joining them is a brand-new series from Studio Teddy, the anime adaptation of Mercedes and the Waning Moon, an original series by Firehead that marries the concepts of isekai adventure with the romantic appeal of vampirism.

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Mercedes and the Waning Moon is a unique spin on the isekai genre, taking a disgruntled, unnamed reincarnated individual and giving them a second chance at life as a vampire named Mercedes Grunewald, a descendant of vampire nobility forced to live in the countryside with her mother due to bad blood between her father. Unsure of her future or position in their house’s line of succession, Mercedes instead becomes a professional dungeon crawler. In anticipation for the anime’s January release and kicking off the new year, the anime adaptation revealed a stunning new trailer and promotional art you can find below.

Mercedes and the Waning Moon Promises Vampiric Romanticism With Isekai Adventure

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The newly revealed trailer and key visual for Mercedes and the Waning Room depicts the titular Mercedes wielding her signature battle axe while surrounded by shattered glass teasing other characters that appear throughout the series. The main voice cast for the anime was also shared, which includes a star-studded cast consisting of Anna Nagase (Akane in Akane-banashi) as Mercedes, Kenta Miyake (All Might in My Hero Academia) as Benkei, Ryunosuke Watanuki (Okuhito in Blue Lock) as Kuro, Junichi Suwabe (Eraser Head in My Hero Academia) as Florian, Ai Kayano (Mikan in Danganronpa 2) as Ludia, Hina Omori as Margit, Miyu Tomita (Riko in Made in Abyss) as Monica, and Sho Hayami (Sosuke in Bleach) as Bernhard.

The anime adaptation of Firehead’s original series will be produced by Studio Teddy, an independent anime studio founded in 2014. A relatively newer studio, Teddy previously produced the main animation for I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2, with Mercedes and the Waning Moon being their first original animation project, but the studio has worked on a number of heavy-hitting anime series in a smaller capacity.

These other projects include key animation on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, key animation across multiple entries in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, and animation assistance on Sailor Moon Crystal. If that weren’t promising enough that Mercedes and the Waning Moon is going to be a hit, the director for the series is none other than Kunihisa Sugishima, best known for his work on Yu Gi Oh! Duel Monsters, as well as storyboarding credits on Code Geass and Higurashi.

Where To Find Mercedes and the Waning Moon

Studio Teddy

Mercedes and the Waning Moon will officially release as part of the Winter 2027 Anime season on Sundays beginning on January 10, 2027. As of writing, there is currently no official announcement when a global streaming service like Crunchyroll or HIDIVE will be picking up the anime to stream for global audiences. However, the original light novel series has been picked up and localized for English-speaking audiences by J-Novel Club. Available digitally under the title Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat, the first four volumes of the series are currently available directly through the publishers site for purchase as an e-book.

Originally a web novel written by Firehead that was uploaded to Shosetsuka ni Naro between 2018 to 2022, the Mercedes and the Waning Moon was eventually picked up for a print release by TO Books who collected the series into light novels and began publishing the books in 2021. The series is still ongoing, and has a manga adaptation that condenses the story into a graphic novel format. The manga is also available in English through J-Novel Club.

As of writing, even before the anime adaptaiton makes its official debut, Mercedes and the Waning Moon has an extremely impressive 200,000 copies in circulation. But how do you like the look of the new anime so far? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!