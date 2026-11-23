A new live-action Naruto feature film is now in the works, and a new report has revealed that the movie has locked down the perfect star as the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi. Naruto‘s new live-action movie is currently slated to fully go in production early next year, and that means we’re about to find out much more about the project. With a worldwide casting search kicking off this year for its three leads, the rest of the cast is steadily coming together as well.

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Deadline now reports that Shogun, Mortal Kombat, and John Wick franchise star Hiroyuki Sanada has been cast in the role of the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi. The Hokage plays an incredibly important mentor role for Naruto and the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village as they face off against all sorts of threats, and could even see some notable action himself depending on how much the new movie decides to cover in the future.

Hiroyuki Sanada Joins Live-Action Naruto Movie as the Third Hokage

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The new Naruto live-action movie is now in the works, but has yet to nail down a concrete release date or window as of this time. Production on the project is set to begin in Spring 2027 with Lionsgate overseeing the production and domestic region release, and Sony Pictures overseeing its international distribution and co-financing. A worldwide casting search began this year for its main trio of Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Harada, but no casting has been revealed as of this time. Nothing has been officially set in stone.

It’s the same for Charles Melton as Kakashi Hatake, who has been reportedly cast in the new Naruto movie as well. But we’ll likely see forward momentum on everything now that we’re so close to the end of the year, and that includes getting a better handle on what kind of materials from Masashi Kishimoto’s original manga the new film will end up using. Various reports have claimed to know what it’s going to cover, but that’s all still a mystery until it officially kicks off its production next year.

What to Know for Naruto‘s New Live-Action Movie

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton is coming off of the massive blockbuster success of that film to direct the new live-action Naruto movie for Lionsgate Pictures and Sony Pictures. Cretton is also co-writing the new movie together with Tasha Huo, and is a co-producer alongside Jeyun Munford through Hisako with Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions. Jeremy Latcham was previously attached to the film as a producer before dropping out to become the new head of DC Studios under Skydance.

Reports have teased that the Naruto live-action outing will be taking on the Land of Waves arc of the manga, which was one of Naruto’s first missions as a member of Team 7. The new film could switch up some things for this new take on the material, but it would serve as a great entry point for this next generation of the franchise. But how are you feeling about Hiroyuki Sanada joining the Naruto movie as the Third Hokage? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.

HT – Deadline