One of the most anticipated horror anime of 2027 confirms its release date and Japanese broadcast information with a new visual. 2026 is almost nearing its end, which is why the next year’s lineup is revealing all the major information fans can expect. 2027 is going to be yet another exciting year for anime fans, maybe even better than this year. The year will kick off with the Winter 2027 season, which is only a few weeks away. One of the most exciting anime of the season is In a World Full of Zombies I’m the Only One Who Doesn’t Get Attacked, a zombie horror series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There has been a shortage of zombie movies in the industry for quite some time, even though Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was quite a massive hit in 2023. However, this new zombie series is expected to be the next big hit. The official X handle of the anime confirmed that AT-X on Friday, January 1, 2027, at 1:00 a.m. JST. The streaming platform hasn’t been revealed yet, but we can expect an update before the end of the year. Along with the broadcast information, the handle post also includes an older visual featuring the central characters.

What Is In a World Full of Zombies I’m the Only One Who Doesn’t Get Attacked About?

Image Courtesy of Frontier Engine

The anime is based on a light novel series of the same name written by Rokuro Uraji and illustrated by Saburo. The story centers around an ordinary office worker, Yusuke, who dislikes people and prefers to do his job in silence. However, when the company he was employed at goes bankrupt, he loses his job and becomes a shut-in with no motivation to work again. On a rare day, he leaves his apartment after playing video games for a week but never expected a mysterious man to bite his arm.

While Yusuke avoids getting hurt anymore, he becomes bedridden with a fever, never expecting the world would change when he was asleep. He sees that zombies have emerged in every corner of the world and only a few humans have survived the apocalypse. For some reason, he is the only one who isn’t getting attacked by zombies, and it might be related to his unexpected encounter with the man who bit him.

This Upcoming New Zombie Anime Might Be the Next Big Hit

Play video

A zombie apocalypse is one of those premises that fans will always love, especially those who have been starving for a horror genre. With the anime being oversaturated with battle action that centers around supernatural power systems or isekai fantasies, horror shows have become quite a rarity. This is especially the case for shows centering around Zombies since the last time a major hit was released was more than three years ago.

Not only that, but this upcoming series also comes with its own set of mysteries and plot twists that set it apart from any ordinary horror show. The anime has yet to reveal any information regarding its global streaming, but we can expect any major platform such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, or HIDIVE to pick it up soon.

Are you excited to watch this upcoming zombie horror series? Do you think it could have the same appeal as the major shows of 2027? Share your thoughts in the comments below.