With only a few months left before the premiere of One Piece‘s anticipated anime remake, fans get a new look at Luffy and Koby. It’s been almost three years since Netflix’s One Piece remake by WIT Studio was officially announced, and fans have been anticipating the series ever since. The manga began serialization in 1997, and the anime has been ongoing since 1998, making One Piece one of the longest-running franchises of all time. However, beginners would often get overwhelmed with the anime having more than a thousand episodes, which made it even more difficult for the series to get new fans.

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The historic success of the live-action adaptation confirmed that anime enthusiasts would be more than willing to follow Luffy’s epic journey if only the series weren’t more than a thousand episodes long. This is why a remake was announced to attract new fans and give the series a modern adaptation. While the anime is still a few months away, ScreenRant shared a new look at Luffy and Koby in an exclusive Winter TV preview. The visual features the duo sailing in a boat, which means it’s set in the time before they ran into Zoro.

ScreenRant’s 2026-27 Winter TV Preview presents The One Piece. 🏴‍☠️



Eiichiro Oda's manga is getting a fresh adaptation on Netflix that will take viewers back to the beginning of Monkey D. Luffy's adventure in search of the "One Piece" treasure alongside his new crew.



The first… pic.twitter.com/2dheThzLDU — ScreenRant (@screenrant) November 19, 2026

The One Piece will premiere with Netflix in February 2027 as part of the Winter 2027 lineup, but the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet. The One Piece has revealed its teaser, official character designs, and key visuals, but fans still await a full-length trailer featuring everything we need to know before the premiere. We can expect more updates during Jump Festa 2027, which will be held on December 19th and 20th later this year.

As the biggest Shonen Jump manga of all time, One Piece will be holding a panel at the Super Stage where it will drop new updates regarding its ongoing and upcoming projects. Fans can expect more information, including a release date and a trailer for the remake during the convention. The remake will be streaming exclusively on Netflix worldwide, and has already confirmed that the first season will have seven episodes. All of which are expected to drop on the same day.

Netflix’s One Piece Remake Is Solving the Biggest Issues With the Original Anime

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

The biggest issue fans face in the original anime is the slow pacing, which is caused by the weekly schedule over the years. While the anime adapted a seasonal schedule starting from the Elbaph Arc of the Final Saga, each episode is still adapting only one chapter, which is considerably slow-paced. The remake will adapt the first 50 chapters of the manga in seven episodes, each spanning a little more than 40 minutes. The first season will adapt the East Blue Saga, where Luffy begins his journey and forms a crew to travel all the way to the Grand Line.

The first season will feature up to the Baratie Arc, although it’s uncertain if the entire arc will be covered. At the very least, it’s confirmed that Sanji will be introduced in the first season, along with the rest of the East Blue crew. Additionally, we will need the anime to premiere first before knowing if there will be more seasons going forward. Considering how long One Piece is, the remake will need several more seasons if it plans to adapt the entire story.

Are you excited for the highly anticipated One Piece remake? Which favorite moment do you want to revisit in the new adaptation? Let us know in the comments below.

HT – ScreenRant