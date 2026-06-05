Crunchyroll Manga Adds 24 Titles in Latest June 2026 Update

Crunchyroll is currently the largest streaming hub for anime fans across the globe. Launched in 2017, the streaming platform didn’t take long to rise through the ranks and eventually add a plethora of anime series and films that can’t be found elsewhere. This includes the seasonal anime lineup released each quarter. Crunchyroll releases a new list of anime lineups and streams new episodes every week in both subbed and dubbed versions, depending on the release dates and regional availability. Since a large number of seasonal anime end up on the platform, fans often rely on it to search for and watch more shows. Following the massive success of the streaming platform, Crunchyroll also launched a manga platform for fans in the US and Canada. The Crunchyroll Manga app is available on iOS and Android, and a web version was also released in October last year, one week after the app’s launch.

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The manga platform aims to localize more manga series for readers, including those from major publishers, focusing primarily on Kodansha. Furthermore, the subscription is available as an add-on to existing tiers or included at no extra cost for Ultimate Fan subscribers. Each month, the platform adds quite a few famous titles, and this month is no different. The official website of Crunchyroll revealed a new catalog for June 8th, 2026, which includes a variety of titles, including worldwide hits such as Fairy Tail, A Silent Voice, and more.

Crunchyroll Manga Will Add More Kodansha Titles in June Catalog

All 24 titles this month are from Kodansha USA, and fans will finally be able to read them in a few days.

A Silent Voice

Ace of the Diamond

Air Gear Omnibus

Ajin: Demi-Human

Alive

Battle Angel Alita: Last Order Omnibus

Cells at Work!

EDENS ZERO

Fairy Tail

Girlfriend, Girlfriend

Gleipnir

Initial D

Inuyashiki

Knights of Sidonia

Land of the Lustrous

My Little Monster

Noragami: Stray God

Princess Jellyfish

Rave Master

Shaman King

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

The Drops of God

The Wallflower

Witchcraft Works

Fairy Tail is easily the most popular series from this list, although the lineup doesn’t include the sequel story, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Needless to say, the original manga is more loved among fans, and it’s definitely worth checking out. The platform is also bringing Eden’s Zero and Rave Master, both written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima, the same creator as Fairy Tail. Additionally, A Silent Voice has a dedicated fanbase thanks to the gorgeous film adaptation, and the series is just as loved now as it was a decade ago.

The list also includes some exceptional but underrated stories, such as The Drops of God, which released its anime adaptation in April this year. Several underrated series, such as Ajin: Demi-Human, Ace of the Diamond, and more, are definitely worth checking out, so don’t forget to catch up on the latest update on June 8th, 2026.

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