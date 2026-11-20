The Demon Slayer franchise started a chain of events that is negatively affecting the anime industry in many ways, and most of them are bad. Demon Slayer became one of the first anime to produce a movie that adapted canon events from its original source material. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train adapted the Mugen Train arc into an almost two-hour movie, becoming a massive success and drawing the attention that would eventually make the franchise one of the most popular anime in the industry. Following the success of Demon Slayer‘s first movie, it was evident that many other anime would follow suit, essentially creating a culture of producing movies to adapt canon events.

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One of the earliest franchises to follow this format, although it may have been a coincidence, was everyone’s staple sports anime, Haikyuu!!. After producing four excellent seasons, the anime announced that it would adapt the remaining story through movies. In total, three movies were announced in 2020, but in the six years since then, only a single movie has been released. The second is set to arrive next year, while the final movie is still nowhere in sight, leaving fans uncertain about how the franchise will actually conclude its story. While Haikyuu!! is one example, 2026 has brought some of the biggest and worst changes to the anime industry for fans, and it could all be traced back to the success of Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer‘s Success Has Changed the Anime Industry, Making Fans Wait Even Longer

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Producing ambitious projects that meet the standards of the big screen naturally requires more effort, meaning more resources and time are poured into them. While seeing these ambitious projects on the big screen is mesmerizing, it also comes at the cost of fans being forced to wait even longer. This is highlighted by none other than Demon Slayer‘s decision to adapt its final arc into three separate movies. Considering how everything has been planned so far, it is evident that all three movies will take until at least early 2029 to be released. This means it will take around six years for the trilogy to conclude, whereas the anime could have adapted the entire arc into a single long season of around 24–25 episodes.

With three to four years of development, the final season could have been released across six months of weekly episodes, allowing fans to see the entire arc by late 2027 at the latest. More importantly, releasing the final arc as a complete season would have maintained the momentum and built even more excitement as fans experienced one epic episode after another. This is also what the latest movie implied, as the story would arguably have worked better in the standard anime episode format. Unfortunately, many other anime are following this trend, spreading out the wait for new content through movies, especially for popular franchises that fans want to see return as soon as possible. One such example is Solo Leveling, which is reportedly getting a new anime movie instead of a third season.

The second season was released in 2025, and it was only recently announced that the franchise would get a movie instead of a third season, adapting the next canon arc. Although it has no confirmed release window yet, it will likely take until late 2027 or 2028 to arrive. Meanwhile, this trend has also affected the biggest anime of all, One Piece, whose next movie is reportedly going to adapt a canon arc from the anime, something no one ever expected. This has left One Piece fans waiting even longer for the final arc to be adapted, especially following the anime’s change in release schedule. It is clear that the aim behind adapting more anime into movies is to generate greater revenue and success, but the question remains: can every other anime meet the standards that Demon Slayer has set?

Demon Slayer‘s Box Office Success Might Never Be Matched by Another Anime

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Demon Slayer‘s box office success is extraordinary and something that may never be matched, even by a major franchise like One Piece. The problem is that the movies One Piece is producing come with a lot of context, especially if they adapt canon events, meaning new fans won’t be able to watch them without prior knowledge of the story. In contrast, Demon Slayer had already established its audience with the success of its first season and movie, making it a global phenomenon that everyone wanted to see. In that regard, Solo Leveling‘s upcoming movie is perhaps the only one that could come close. However, considering the controversy surrounding Solo Leveling, it may not achieve the same level of success.

Meanwhile, with other movies, such as Haikyuu!!‘s upcoming film, which is arriving after years of waiting, fans may have lost some of the context, and its release might not attract a particularly large audience. Meanwhile, movies from newer franchises, such as The Eminence in Shadow, are a shot in the dark. Demon Slayer‘s success in the movie industry was lightning in a bottle, and for other anime to achieve similar success, especially newer franchises following this movie format, it will now come down to blind luck. Unfortunately, this trend is only beginning and could continue for a long time unless the industry recognizes the flaws in this approach, which not only costs more money to produce but also forces fans to wait longer to watch their beloved anime.