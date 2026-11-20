The 2010s were filled with a lot of brief, but impactful anime series. A lot of modern notable hits got their start in the 2010s, but some of the most notable ones from the decade were anime that were only given 24 episodes or less.

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The 2010s were an era when even the more underground anime were being put on to streaming services. This resulted in a lot of smaller shows gaining interest and popularity by fans of the genre. It was an exploratory time where western anime fans were finally free to find other anime, and explore genres they may like. If you weren’t expanding your horizons during this time, then you may not have heard of some of the anime on this list.

5) Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

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The story of this anime and the themes it tackles still hit hard to this day. A group of childhood friends have grown apart after the death of one of their close friends, Meiko Honma, five years ago. Jinta Yadomi starts to be haunted by the ghost of his dead friend as she tries to figure out how to pass on into the afterlife. Yadomi begins to track down the old friend group so they can share their memories of Honma to determine what her last wish might have been.

The anime approaches the topic of torn friendships and childhood regret. It puts a cast of imperfect characters on display whose methods of coping feel realistic. The characters have all grown since five years ago, but they are still flawed and it shows. This anime shows the different ways in which people put on masks to hide their feelings. Each of the characters hides the trauma of losing their friend in different ways. As the series progresses, Yadomi (with Honma’s help) begins to bring them back together by getting to the root of why they fell apart in the first place. All the while they are still trying to help Honma pass on to the afterlife.

4) Parasyte: The Maxim

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The story follows 17 year old Shinichi Izumi, whose hand is taken over by a powerful alien parasite. Shinichi learns that the parasite was actually after his brain, and that many other dangerous parasites also exist on earth. The parasites seek to inhabit a human host to then turn into horrifying flesh weapons and feed on other humans. Shinichi names his new parasite Migi, and together they work to protect other humans from falling victim to the parasites.

This anime has the perfect balance of horror and action throughout as Shinichi has to discover what the parasites are planning and confront them using his own powers. There are themes in the series like body and psychological horror, and also asks the question of what it means to be human as Shinichi finds his personality fading more the background as he and Migi grow stronger together.

3) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

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The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was an iconic parody anime of the 2010s airing at an ideal time for the comedy it conveyed. The parody comedy in this one lent itself well to the environment of popular anime of the time. There are so many tropes that the anime pokes fun at in various genres. At the same time, there are plenty of fun jokes that work well on their own as well.

Kusuo Saiki is a near omniscient boy with many powers, including telepathy and telekinesis. The anime takes this grand concept and places Saiki in a normal high school where he works on solving problems without revealing himself. Every episode there is a new minor conflict that Saiki struggles to solve despite his powers. The set ups for the jokes, and the characters themselves, are hilarious. The comedy still holds up too as it’s the sort of anime whose simple but fun comedy never ages.

2) Erased

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Along with Steins;Gate, Erased was one of the most recognizable mystery anime of the 2010s, and it is still a gem to this day. There wasn’t really anything like it at the time, and its story had viewers of the anime on the edge of their seat all the way until the finale.

The story follows 29 year old Satoru Fujinuma, a part-time pizza delivery driver living in Chiba, Japan. When he finds his mother murdered in their home, he is sent back 18 years in the past to stop the events that led up to it. What follows is an episodic story that requires you to remember small details as both Satoru and the viewer try to discover what significance his childhood has in preventing his mother’s murder. The mystery plot of this 2010s anime is one of the most engaging that you can find to this day.

1) Your Lie In April

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Along with Anohana, Your Lie in April was another big tearjerker anime of the 2010s. The anime tackles things like trauma and abuse while also having a gorgeous soundtrack and visuals. The story follows Kosei Arima, a former piano prodigy who has lost the will to play. He was once a well-known pianist who reached his skill level because of his abusive mother’s strict teaching. After his mother dies, he finds himself unable to even hear the sound of the piano when he plays it. He meets a young girl named Kaori Miyazono who slowly but surely begins to break down his walls and give him the courage to play for himself again.

The anime tackles surprisingly mature themes like trauma and grief. It shows the sorts of pressure that people striving to be the best are put under, and just how brutal the road to excellence can be. Kosei’s journey to begin playing again is very satisfying to watch, and the side characters in the series support the story in positive ways. There is a bit of romance in the anime, but the main draw is Kosei’s and Kaori’s difficult journeys as they both grapple with circumstances that try to prevent them from playing again.

What anime do you remember fondly from the 2010s? Are there lesser known 2010s hits that people should know of? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.