The Winter 2027 Anime season is right around the corner, and with it comes a massive slate of brand-new and returning series coming to global streaming giants. HIDIVE, one of the most popular anime streaming destinations in the world is premiering 2027’s biggest new comedy series, Giant Ojosama — also known as Giant Young Lady in English which will officially begin streaming during the Winter 2027 Anime season. Based on the original manga series by Nikumura-Q, Giant Ojosama‘s anime adaptation is is directed by Hiroshi Ikehata alongside Yu Sato who will be working on series composition and scripts, character design and chief animation direction from Hajime Mitsuda and animation production by Tatsunoko Production.

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In addition to Giant Ojosama coming to HIDIVE as the Winter 2027 season kicks off, HIDIVE will be premiering the new series as part of their special screenings on December 4 at Anime Frontier 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas, to give fans attending the convention a special first look at the new series. For those who will be watching the series from home, HIDIVE will be streaming Giant Ojosama to subscribers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in January as a simulcast broadcast.

Giant Ojosama Promises Massive Laughs With a Kaiju-Fighting Twist

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From HIDIVE, Giant Ojosama follows Oriko Fujido, a young heiress of Fujido Zaibatsu, the world’s largest beverage and vending machine company. Oriko was gifted an entire town on her 4th birthday and ever since, she’s worked tirelessly to help the town grow alongside her personal butler and researcher Dr. Sebastian. Just as she turns fourteen, the town is suddenly invaded by a giant kaiju. As Oriko declares it’s her job to protect the town, Dr. Sebastian creates an experimental energy drink that turns Oriko into a skyscraper-sized giant to fight off the kaiju invader, which ultimately results in her new form creating havoc all around her. The anime adaptation of Giant Ojosama stars Yu Serizawa as Oriko Fujido, Junya Enoki as Dr. Sebastian and Imayanagi Ris as Madoka Ito.

The series was originally penned by Nikumura-Q in 2021, Giant Ojosama is a currently ongoing serialization by Shogakukan and is available through Sunday Webry, an online platform that’s accesible through standard web browsers and a mobile app. As of writing, the series currently has 13-collected volumes and was nominated for the eighth Next Manga Awards in 2022. Additionally, the series ranked 5th place in AnimeJapan’s 6th “Most Wanted Anime Adaptation” polls in 2023.

HIDIVE Promises A Lineup Highly-Anticipated Anime In 2027 With the Addition of Giant Ojosama

©Nikumura-Q/Shogakukan/Fujido Group Media Communications Department

HIDIVE’s massive library of anime has made the service the perfect destination for anime fans. After their stacked Fall 2026 lineup, which included highly-anticipated releases like the raunchy rom-com I’m Dating a Dark Summoner, the long-awaited return of Reincarnated as a Sword, the visually stunning Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden and the absolutely adorable slice-of-life series TetsuRyo, it should come as no surprise that the streaming service would be fully prepared to deliver an even bigger Winter 2027 collection.

While their complete lineup for the upcoming anime season hasn’t been announced in full, their upcoming December 4th stream from their showcase panel at Anime Frontier in Texas promises a special first look at Giant Ojosama and other screeners HIDIVE will be presenting to fans. Until then, anime fans can keep a lookout for updates on Giant Ojosama‘s global release in January through HIDIVE. Are you going to check out this one when it hits? Let us know in the comments.