Digimon Unveils Adorable Sanrio Collaboration

Digimon fans all have a favorite monster by now, While the franchise has introduced new monsters over the years, nothing can beat the original line-up fans met so long ago. With Digimon facing a reboot and film finale this year, fans are more nostalgic for Agumon than ever before, and Sanrio has come up with a cute collaboration which gives each monster a massive makeover.

Recently, the artwork went live after Sanrio finished work on its Digimon project. The brands teamed up ahead of Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna, and it was there fans got to see how their favorite Digimon would look with a Hello Kitty makeover.

As you can see below, the artwork is pretty in pastel with all the cute trimmings. The artwork shows each of the original DigiDestined with their respective partners. For instance, Taichi can be found standing next to Agumon while Gabumon keeps Matt company.

(Photo: Sanrio)

According to the collab, this special artwork will be printed on merchandise promoting Digimon's film. Of course, fans are dying to get ahold of the cute designs, but that is not all! Sanrio has also come up with Hello Kitty x Digimon artwork which blends mascots from the brands. For instance, one drawing crosses over Patamon with Cinnamoroll while Palmon and Usahana chill as one.

(Photo: Sanrio)

At this time, there is no word on whether the Sanrio x Digimon collab will make its way to the United States. Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna will air stateside for a limited time next month, so here's to hoping this lovely crossover goes on sale soon!

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is described as such, “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?"

