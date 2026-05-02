Black Clover Creator Breaks Silence on Ending With Final Goodbye

Black Clover has officially come to an end after 11 years, and the creator behind it all has shared a final goodbye message to fans. Black Clover has been working through the final arc of its run ever since it had shifted over to new quarterly release schedule with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine back in 2023. With the war against Lucius Zogratis and his Paladins coming to an end earlier this year, there was really nowhere else for the series to go but the end. With three final chapters hitting earlier this week, the end has come to pass.

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Black Clover has ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump and Jump GIGA magazines after 11 years and 392 chapters, and the final issue of the series came with some extra special surprises from series creator Yuki Tabata to commemorate the occasion. This also included a special goodbye message from the creator where he thanked fans for all their support over this time, “I’m truly grateful to all the readers who stayed with it until the end.”

Black Clover Creator Says Goodbye After 11 Years

Courtesy of Shueisha

“I’m truly grateful to all the readers who stayed with it until the end,” Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata’s final message states. “I’ve been able to keep going this far thanks to that support. Going forward, I want to keep giving it everything I’ve got so people can continue to enjoy Black Clover.” While the series has since come to an end, it’s far from the end of the franchise overall. It’s what Tabata eludes to in the final line of the statement too as the creator readies for the franchise’s return to screens with new episodes of the anime after four long years.

Black Clover will be coming back to screens four years after the TV anime ended its run after over 170 episodes. The first season of the series left things off on a major cliffhanger as Asta and the other Magic Knights had begun training for their raid on the Spade Kingdom, and rematches against the Dark Triad. And with the manga now complete, there is plenty of material left to adapt for the next wave of episodes. Which was the problem the anime had hit before with its first go around.

Black Clover Anime to Return in 2026

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover Season 2 has been announced for a premiere sometime this year, but a release date or window for the new episodes has yet to be confirmed as of this time. It’s likely that the new season will launch sometime this Fall as the Summer 2026 anime schedule is already starting to set into place, but we’ll just have to see for sure. With both the Spade Kingdom Raid and the Ultimate Wizard King arcs left to go, fans can expect quite a lot of Black Clover‘s anime in the future.

It’s also possible that Tabata might decide to return for more of Black Clover’s manga materials in the future too. We’ve seen a lot of Shonen Jump creators return for special epilogue entries like My Hero Academia‘s Kohei Horikoshi, or creators return for full sequels like Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gege Akutami. It might be the end of Black Clover’s story for now, but there’s always a potential for more if the creator feels up to it.

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