JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animation Brings Steel Ball Run To Life

While the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed, fans are not just waiting for the adventures of Jolyne Kujo to take place in an anime format, but for the eventual story line that follows an alternate reality tale dubbed the "Steelball Run". With this upcoming story arc having already been completed in the manga, many JoJo fans believe that the story of Johnny Joestar is one of the best in the franchise. Now, one fan has created an amazing animation that points the spotlight at Gyro Zepelli, one of Johnny's allies in the race across the world.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is a serious departure for the series, swerving from the "normal world" of the Joestars and instead following an alternate reality where everything is just a tad bit different. While Stands and Stand Battles are still a frequent part of the seventh arc of the franchise, this is definitely a brand new world from what we have seen before. The Steel Ball Run race is a cross country horse race wherein the winner of the competition gets fifty million dollars, with Johnny attempting to cure his paralysis from the waist down.

Reddit Artist Langbrooke_32 shared this amazing animation of Gyro Zepelli, one of the masters of the "Spin Technique", which he uses throughout the new season in a number of different ways, continuing the Zepelli tradition even across the alternate universes:

While there isn't a date set for the potential seventh season of the anime, we are crossing our fingers that anime fans are able to learn more about this new bizarre world via an animated series in the future. While there are many differences between this new world and the one we knew, Johnny still has his own "Dio" to deal with in the form of Diego Brando!

What do you think of this fantastic animation from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run? What is your favorite installment of the series to date?

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.