Pokemon Anime Reveals How Dangerous the Wild Area Really Is

Pokemon Sword And Shield has given the fans of the pocket monster franchise a number of new elements to dive into with the introduction of the Galar Region. With trainers exploring this brand new world of Pokemon, not only have deadly Gigantamax Pokemon been introduced, but the terrifying environments of the "Wild Area" have been brought to light. Though the Nintendo Switch exclusive gave us a great look into the moving parts of the Galar Region, a spin-off series to Pokemon in the form of Twilight Wings is diving even deeper into this new world. With the second episode of the series released, we see a brand new side of the Wild Area through the eyes of the Gym Leader Bea.

Following her defeat at the hands of Leon, the current champion of the Galar Region who always has his trusty Charizard by his side, Bea has decided to take her fighting type pocket monsters into the Wild Area to train to improve both her own strength and the strength of her Machamp, Machoke, and Machop. While there are certainly some battles that the Gym Leader has to face during her time in the wild area, one of the main problems that she and her Pokemon encounter is the hazardous terrain that they all find themselves in.

With the hectic weather beating down some terrible storms and burning heat waves, Bea and her companions run into a problem when it comes to a cave-in that traps them in a dire situation. As they work their way through the wreckage and save their lives, it's a nice reminder that this new area is a dangerous one.

The second episode of Twilight Wings is a great look into the world of Galar, showing us not just the looks of the different aspects of the world, but the characters that were introduced as a part of Sword And Shield! The Gym Leaders of Galar are some of the most interesting characters that have been introduced into the franchise recently, with Bea sticking out thanks to her undying spirit and preference to train alongside her pocket monsters!

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco. Netflix will also begin streaming Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution shortly.

