The story of Dragon Ball is known for being goofy and off-beat beyond the battlefield. For all its serious moments, the story features characters with food names, an afterlife where bad guys are tortured by fairies and Mr. Satan changing to Hercule in the English dub and more amongst other numerous funny bits. One weird bit that should’ve received another edit before making the final cut, however, is Android 17 and 18’s name choice.

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Android 17 and 18 are introduced as killing machines in Dragon Ball Z. They were kidnapped and created by the Red Ribbon Army’s Dr. Gero to kill Goku and take over the world. Their almost emotionless violence and super-powered abilities gave them a robot feel. Once Cell is defeated, the human part of them is restored, but their human names are not. It was revealed later by franchise creator Akira Toriyama that their names are Lapis (17) and Lazuli (18), however they were never brought into the manga or anime.

Android 18 Stays In Main Story With Old Name

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Android 17 becomes a park ranger after the events of the Cell Saga and falls off the radar. Even though this point applies to him too and he deserves to have his name be something other than a number, the plot doesn’t awkwardly point it out time after time. Android 18 on the other hand marries Krillin, gives birth to Marron and becomes a member of the Z Fighters. And yet, her name stays simply, “18.” Anytime Krillin addresses her it’s that same number. An unceremonious way to address one of the anime’s fan favorite characters.

Plot-wise it makes sense to change it. The androids went from humans to bio-mechanical beings, so the number applies and fits their evil personas. Once they’ve transformed back to being normal people, however, a human name makes more sense for a “new-ish” beginning to their lives. The scene from Dragon Ball Super where Future Trunks sees her for the first time since their fight would still have the same terror and humor when he sees her as he associates the name Android 18 with something evil.

Lazuli is much more disarming, and would have changed that interaction overall. Then again, would you expect any less focus toward mid-card characters? They’re regularly forgotten in the series.

Their Focus in Dragon Ball Super Only Made Their Names Even More Questionable

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The awkwardness is only further focused in on when you remember that the Android twins were featured much more in Dragon Ball Super, especially towards the end. It’s one of the flaws of creating such an expansive universe as some characters are bound to be sidelined for a certain amount of time. The only way to get more information on those characters is either to have a whole side arc or series about a particular individual.

In Dragon Ball Super, fans got to see the pure hearts of Android 17 and 18. They battled for their home universe valiantly, and 17 got the wish for winning the Tournament of Power. He could’ve chosen whatever he wanted, even though it was expected he’d ask for something selflessly. He wished back all the erased universes, and it’s an action that a former robot (and someone with “Android” in their name) would never do.

Do you think the Android twins should get their real names brought into the official Dragon Ball canon? Let us know in the comments.