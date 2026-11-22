Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Ever since the One Piece manga began serialization in 1997, Luffy has steadily grown more powerful. His journey has brought him several challenges, and there’s no denying he grew more powerful each time he overcame an obstacle. Of course, there were times like the Sabaody Archipelago and the Marineford Arc where he just couldn’t win, no matter how hard he tried. However, even those experiences shaped him to be the person he is today. Throughout the years, he transforms from a no-name rookie pirate into one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. This only happened because of his Gear 5 transformation, something he was only able to achieve after his Devil Fruit awakening.

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It’s easily one of the best-written Shonen transformations of all time since it not only gives Luffy a huge power-up, but it also has centuries and maybe even millennia of history behind it. There’s no doubt Luffy is now one of the most powerful characters in the series, and he can easily take down almost everyone who crosses his path. However, because of his drawback, he is unable to make full use of his abilities. Now that the manga is in its Elbaph Arc, he is undergoing another mysterious transformation that could mean a huge power-up. However, as of now, it’s unlikely he will be able to defeat these five characters.

5) Marshall D. Teach

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Even as one of the most important characters in the series, much about Blackbeard is still a mystery. While the Elbaph Arc delved into his origins, his powers haven’t been fully revealed yet. The series has yet to explain the reason he is able to possess the power of two Devil Fruits. Not only does he have two unimaginably powerful Devil Fruits at his disposal, but he is also an exceptionally skilled Haki user. Blackbeard is not only strong but also crafty, who would resort to any means necessary to accomplish his goals.

He is also someone Shanks considers a major threat, which makes him all the more dangerous. There’s still no guarantee which of the two is stronger in terms of raw power, but it’s evident that if they were to fight, Luffy would have a huge disadvantage at his current level. This is simply because his chances of winning would be considerably slim if he runs out of stamina and needs a break to eat food and replenish his energy.

4) Loki

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Loki was introduced in the Elbaph Arc, and the series didn’t waste any time before confirming he is already a top-tier character. As Harald’s son who has the blood of the Ancient Giants running through his veins, Loki was already multiple times stronger than any average Giant. However, thanks to the legendary Devil Fruit and Ragnir, Loki is on a completely different level. His Devil Fruit allows the user to transform into the largest dragon in the world, but the size depends on the one who consumes it.

This is why the fruit’s true potential can only be achieved by an ancient Giant like Loki who was chosen by Ragnir to possess the power of this fruit. The ancient legend describes the mythical dragon as a being so vast that it envelops the sky with darkness and breathes lightning. As the fight continues in the manga, Loki even fought Imu one-on-one, something not everyone is capable of. It turned out well that Loki is actually an ally of Luffy, since he needs more powerful fighters on his side in the long run.

3) Dracule Mihawk

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Mihawk is another one of those characters who mostly remains a mystery even after almost 30 years since the story began. Even though the true extent of his powers is unknown and he has absolutely no feats to speak of, his title alone is enough for him to rank in this list. Mihawk is not only the first Warlord introduced in the story, but he is someone Zoro must surpass before he can become the world’s strongest swordsman.

From his sword skills to how powerful his Haki is, fans have long been curious about everything related to this character. He and Shanks used to be rivals, and they were considered equals in power. Even the Final Saga has yet to shed more light on the character and his abilities. There hasn’t been any opportunity for him to showcase his true power, but that might change in the Final War that will envelop the entire world in flames.

2) Shanks

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Shanks is not only one of the most crucial characters in the story, but his powers are overwhelming, even against characters like the Admirals and other Emperors of the Sea. He is Luffy’s role model who spent one year in his village and helped him set out on the path to becoming a pirate. Shanks is not only a swordsman, but his Haki is second to none. No other character has demonstrated a more powerful Conqueror’s Haki than he did at the end of the Wano Country Saga, where he intimidated Admiral Green Bull from miles away.

Fans have always known how powerful he is, but after that display, it really raises the question if any other character other than Imu can best him in raw power. While Luffy’s Haki and abilities aren’t something to scoff at, the young pirate hasn’t displayed a power strong enough to overwhelm Shanks, who earned his nickname of Haki Killer since he is the only character known to temporarily block someone’s future sight.

1) Imu

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Imu finally made his true debut in the Elbaph Arc, and he is more powerful than fans realize. While there have been debates about the final antagonist before, his feats in the Elbaph Arc leave no room for doubt that Imu is the greatest obstacle standing in Luffy’s way. Luffy used his Gear 5 abilities in the Elbaph Arc, and the villain effortlessly defeated the young pirate. Having seen Joyboy’s true powers, Imu knows better than anyone that Luffy is nowhere near as powerful as he should be.

Aside from his immortality, what truly makes Imu terrifying is his demonic powers and the weapons he possesses from the First Twenty, the rulers of the Allied Nations during the time of the World Government’s establishment. Imu is by no means an ordinary fighter, since his powers are akin to a mythical God or maybe a demon. Since the fight in Elbaph is still ongoing, there’s always a chance we might see more of this villain’s true powers.

Which of these One Piece characters do you think poses the biggest challenge for Luffy? Is there anyone else he cannot defeat at his current level? Let us know in the comments below!