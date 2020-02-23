Spicy Dragon Ball Cosplay Brings Out New Side of Android 18

Dragon Ball has some of the most memorable characters in all of action anime and manga, but few are as memorable as the Androids. Ever since they were brought into the series with the Android arc, the Androids have made a stamp on fans who loved their villainous personalities. Android 17 and 18 left a huge mark on the series as a whole because of the shift in the dynamic they represented with not only the introduction of time travel to the canon of the franchise, but they were another solid example of how villains can change.

Although Vegeta had already shown fans how a super killer could be changed with time, Android 17 and 18 were different. They were taken by Dr. Gero as kids and forced into a terrible life, and the fallout from the Cell Saga gave them a new chance at life. Android 18 was finally able to be herself again, and she was finally able to show new sides of herself as she began to live life as a human.

Artist @vickybaby61 (who you can find on Instagram here) tapped into this more human, sultrier side of Android 18 following the removal of her chest bomb and imagines an 18 who is able to let her hair down in more intimate moments. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 安希Chuang Huei Ru (@vickybaby61) on Feb 12, 2020 at 5:44am PST

Android 18 is one of the major standouts in the franchise overall, and much of that is due to her now iconic fashion. With casual gear that now reflects just how deadly she was back then, 18 was able to dominate the screen with each appearance. But what do you think? Is Android 18 in the running for Dragon Ball's Best Girl? What do you think of her journey throughout the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

