Out of all five major Shonen Jump manga series that ended in 2026, Sakamoto Days had the best ending. 2026 has been a very important year for the manga and anime industry, witnessing several revolutionary changes and making a significant impact on the entertainment industry as a whole. In the manga world, Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazine continues to be a leading force, producing many great manga series, several of which have come to an end this year. This is precisely because of how the magazine is embracing a new style, which has also brought about numerous changes. Among the different ways the magazine has evolved, it has also seen five major Shonen Jump series come to an end.

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It all started with Jujutsu Kaisen‘s sequel, Modulo, coming to an early end in March, followed by Chainsaw Man‘s sudden conclusion in the same month, which took fans by surprise. Next, Black Clover, a series that had been running for more than 11 years, came to an end in July, followed by Blue Box. Sakamoto Days was also expected to end this year, as it had been in its final phase since last July. On November 22, the series finally came to a halt. However, out of all five Shonen Jump series that ended this year, Sakamoto Days has proven to have the best ending.

Sakamoto Days‘ Ending Fits Its Original Premise Better Than Most Manga Endings

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What makes Sakamoto Days‘ ending better than those of the other major Shonen Jump series that ended in 2026 isn’t that it does something exceptional, but that it fits its original premise better than the others. In that regard, Modulo and Chainsaw Man don’t even come close, as both series have controversial endings, especially the latter. Fans are still hoping for a Chainsaw Man sequel that will fill in the gaps left by the elements the series missed. Meanwhile, Black Clover has arguably the most clichéd shonen ending, which makes it a perfect conclusion in its own way, but it was also predictable, and something fans could be content with. As for Blue Box, it closed the chapter on Taiki and Chono’s high school years.

Arguably, Blue Box had the potential to stand out the most among them, but its ending ultimately focuses on closing this chapter while hinting at something even bigger and better ahead. Sakamoto Days, meanwhile, manages to end with enigmatic battle action that most shonen series cannot match. Its titular character is an assassin who can adapt to any situation, using everyday objects around him as weapons, making his fights unpredictable and often hilarious. Sakamoto and Slur’s final battle is a testament to this. However, what takes it a step further is how the fight aligns with Sakamoto’s identity as a family man.

Sakamoto using everyday household items to highlight that he is a husband and father is one of the most unique actions any shonen series has featured in years. It perfectly matches the importance of family that the series has represented since its beginning. As for the actual conclusion, the series ends in the best comical way possible, with its characters fitting perfectly into the story’s structure.

These final moments stay true to what the series has always been about, avoiding anything overly grand or confusing and actually bringing things to a close. That is what makes Sakamoto Days the major manga series of 2026 that sticks the landing better than the other four series that also ended this year. How do you feel about Sakamoto Days ending? Where does it rank among your favorites of the year? Let us know in the comments.