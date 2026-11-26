Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action faces a major staff change just two episodes into filming, potentially affecting the rest of the production. When the project was first announced, it was revealed that Lee Haejun and Kim Byung-seo would co-direct the series. The duo already had an established working relationship, having previously collaborated on the 2019 action-adventure film Ashfall. The staff looked promising, and recent updates suggested that production had been progressing smoothly. However, a recent report from South Korean publication OSEN has revealed the production’s first major shake-up. Director Lee Haejun has stepped down from the series after just two episodes of filming were completed.

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According to the report, Han Dongwook will replace him and work alongside Kim Byung-seo as co-director for the remainder of the series. OSEN also reported that the decision involved the production committee, Netflix, and Lee Haejun, with all parties mutually agreeing to his departure. The change was reportedly made amicably rather than due to any conflict or differences in interest. While it is a good sign that production is continuing, fans may still feel disappointed, especially given the established working dynamic between Lee Haejun and Kim Byung-seo.

Netflix’s Solo Leveling Director Lee Haejun Steps Down After Just Two Episodes of Filming

While it is concerning that the series’ lead director has stepped down midway through production, another update from a South Korean publication suggests that these changes may have been planned rather than sudden. According to Newsen, which received an update from the production team itself, the series is one of the projects where different directors handle individual episodes. Lee Haejun directed the first two episodes, while the remaining episodes will be handled by Kim Byung-seo and Han Dongwook. While the accuracy of this explanation remains unclear, it is good news that filming for the project is still progressing.

The main point for fans to focus on is whether Han Dongwook will be a suitable replacement for Lee Haejun. His track record suggests that he could be a good choice. Although Dongwook has not previously worked as a lead director, he has considerable experience with series that feature crime thrillers and romance. This bodes well for Solo Leveling, especially since the series appears to be taking the latter element more seriously. Actress Han Sohee, who plays Cha Hae-in, recently discussed how she is approaching the role in an interview. Considering the focus on Cha Hae-in so early in the series, it does seem that the adaptation is aiming for a more romantic, essentially K-drama-like approach.

However, that doesn’t mean the series will be completely deprived of action. Lead star Byeon Woo-seok, who will play the scene-stealing Sung Jinwoo, commented on how adventurous his experience performing the action sequences in the live-action series has been. All in all, despite the recent staff shake-up in Netflix’s Solo Leveling, it is clear that production is moving forward. With two episodes confirmed to have been filmed, the remaining five could also be completed soon, allowing the series to stay on track for its rumored 2028 release date.

What do you think about the latest update on Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.