Earlier this month, an action fantasy anime by the creator of Sword Art Online made its debut, and it’s already one of the most unique series in recent years. Sword Art Online is one of those 2010s classics that are still relevant to this day. Not only is the world-building incredible, but the exceptional storytelling, complex characters, and the exciting plot twists keep fans hooked to the show until the very end. The novel’s author, Reki Kawahara, doesn’t shy away from showing the brutality of the world where the story is set, just so fans are aware of the high stakes.

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Throughout his career, Kawahara has worked on a few stories, and each of them stands out in one way or the other. This also includes Devil’s Crest that made its debut on Prime Video on November 6th. While the anime had a late start compared to the other Fall 2026 shows, it’s easily one of the best anime of the year. The anime is based on an ongoing novel written by Kawahara. While it’s too soon to determine if the anime is already a major hit, it has the potential to be one of the biggest hits in recent years. Luckily, the premiere generated enough hype, especially considering fans of Sword Art Online would be interested in another show by the same creator.

Devil’s Crest Deserves to Be a Bigger Hit Than Sword Art Online

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The story is still in its initial phase as it introduces fans to the main characters, the unique premise, and the expansive world-building. What truly sets this anime apart is that it offers a completely new outlook on stories centering around a virtual reality game. In Sword Art Online, the characters in the first major arc were physically trapped inside a virtual reality MMORPG and could not log out. This premise isn’t only limited to Sword Art Online, but many such anime focus on the characters entering the game world as they try to survive while also trying to figure out a way to return home.

However, Devils’ Crest switches things up by bringing the virtual reality into the real world. The story focuses on a group of middle school students who never could’ve imagined that playing a new virtual reality game would not only turn their world upside down, but also plunge their world into chaos. Instead of being trapped inside the video game world, they realize that the game world blends into the real world, raising the stakes much higher than any other isekai show.

Another thing that sets Devils’ Crest apart is that it has a much darker tone, as the first couple of episodes portray an unimaginable level of brutality and gruesome moments. This is something even Sword Art Online didn’t feature, even though it has intense moments throughout the story. The anime has released four episodes as of now, and it’s safe to say that the story is finally taking shape as the central group is now learning how to defeat the monsters and save their world.

How are you liking Devils’ Crest so far, and would you be keeping up with the weekly episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!