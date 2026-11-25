As long as Dragon Ball Super remains stuck within the ten year gap of time before the end of Dragon Ball Z, the story is never truly going to have the amount of freedom to explore its potential as fans might want. Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama sadly passed away back in 2024, and it’s left the franchise in a holding pattern ever since. While there is a new anime airing its episodes this Fall, and another now in the works, these releases aren’t moving the story forward.

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Dragon Ball Super’s manga has been on hiatus for the past couple of years without any signs of returning anytime soon, and it’s likely because those currently behind the franchise are still trying to figure out a path forward. The rights for the Dragon Ball series are in flux as many notable studios and figures are in the mix, but once that’s all settled it’ll be time to move the story forward. But it’s never going to be the kind of series fans might want as there’s still an ending to eventually adhere too.

Dragon Ball Super Needs to Be Able to Continue the Timeline

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super has unfortunately sparked all kinds of timeline debates and confusion among fans ever since Toriyama returned to continue Dragon Ball Z‘s story with the Battle of Gods arc. While the end of the manga imagined a future ten years after the end of the Majin Buu arc, Battle of Gods began to introduce new adventures within that span of time. While this had been an exciting prospect at the start, the more Dragon Ball Super continues the more it’s apparent that it’s eventually going to hit a brick wall as to how far it can actually go.

The Battle of Gods arc opened up the Dragon Ball franchise to an entirely new multiverse of ideas with 12 new universes full of potential allies or foes, Gods of Destruction that were the strongest beings of their respective universes, Angels that are even stronger than the Gods, and more as the scale and scope of everything increased dramatically from where Dragon Ball Z originally ended. Yet despite how much more infinitely the franchise can grow from this point on, it still technically has to fit within that ten year gap of time. It can never go beyond that ending.

Dragon Ball Super can never truly expand on some of its best ideas because it can never be a true sequel to Dragon Ball Z. Fans might continue to debate whether or not Dragon Ball GT was a successful attempt to continue the story without Toriyama, but unfortunately the franchise finds itself within that same situation once more as it moves on with new releases without its creator. And at least when it comes to Dragon Ball GT, it was able to move the timeline forward with its take on Goku and ability to play with ideas like Goku training Uub.

Dragon Ball Super Can Finally Fix Its Timeline

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Working within this ten year time gap also puts an unnecessary limiter on what Dragon Ball can actually do with any of its future projects. It’s why even Toriyama approved and created releases like Dragon Ball Daima ended up being marred by all sorts of other debates. It was a release also set right after the events of the Majin Buu arc, and that constraint just opened up a can of worms about which of the events were actually part of the canon even if they technically all are.

If the franchise has any hope for a future, it needs to be able to actually move into that future. Without Toriyama around, all of these Dragon Ball projects are going to technically both be a part of the canon and not at the same time anyway. But if Dragon Ball Super is finally able to move forward beyond End of Z and become a true sequel, then the literal sky is the limit for what it can do with Goku and all of the other characters. There will always be a ceiling on it otherwise.

That just seems antithetical to the Dragon Ball idea. It originally began with a young boy setting out on a magical adventure filled with possibilities and no limits on how far he could go. It eventually ended with the idea that Goku can pursue godly levels of strength heading into the future, but as is, he’ll never truly be able to break that ceiling. There’s only so much Dragon Ball can do right now as long as it continues to adhere by that unnecessary limit.

What do you want to see from Dragon Ball Super next? Do you want to keep the end of the timeline as is? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.