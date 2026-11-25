Even before the anime debuted in 2024, Solo Leveling was globally popular thanks to the exceptional story written by Chugong. The light novel and the webtoon’s success, along with the stunning visuals by A-1 Pictures, made it possible for the anime adaptation to reach new heights of popularity. While the novel and the webtoon are already concluded, the anime still has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. The second season was released in Winter last year, and it wasn’t until July this year that a sequel movie was announced. While fans know almost nothing about the anime sequel, the only thing that’s confirmed at this point is that it’s going to be another massive success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, while the series has countless fans, the number of haters can’t be ignored either. The series is often criticized for a number of reasons, including the fact that it ignores a lot of character depth, among many other things. For a series as popular as Solo Leveling, it receives just as much hate for always being in the spotlight. Although it’s completely subjective to like or hate the series, it does have its weak points that make the criticisms valid. While Solo Leveling is far from the best series, it’s not nearly as boring as many would claim it to be. However, there is one fatal flaw that makes the series deserving of its overhyped reputation.

Solo Leveling‘s Greatest Weakness Is Its Wasted World-Building Potential

Image CourtesY of A-1 Pictures

There’s no denying that Solo Leveling‘s world-building could have been one of the best in the webtoon industry. The story takes place in an urban fantasy world where mysterious gates showed up out of nowhere. As if that wasn’t enough, it also blends video game rules through the system, which is directly tied to the historic event that changed the world. While the main story itself takes place in a realistic setting, Jinwoo often travels through dimensions to level up, which is why we keep seeing all kinds of different settings.

Not only that, but the world-building continues to expand after he uncovers the secret about the System. The story features the world through his lens and tries its best to focus on the juxtaposition of the modern setting and the alternate fantasy realms that are directly tied to it. In theory, the world-building seems flawless, but the story barely manages to hold up to its true potential. The initial idea behind the world-building was great, but somewhere between the fast-paced story and the intense action, the world-building never truly had a chance to shine.

World-building is more than just the setting of the story and the places it features, but it also includes the history, society, characters, the power system, and more. Whether it’s the historic cosmic war or the side characters, the series could have done a lot with the world-building, but never truly had the opportunity. Whether it’s a real-world setting with gates, monsters, and guilds, it’s obvious that all these things were only there for surface-level build-up. It also doesn’t help that the story focuses way too much on Jinwoo, even to the point of neglecting just about any other character besides him. This includes the villains and the supporting characters since rarely anyone had the chance to shine with Jinwoo grabbing all the attention.

Solo Leveling Is Popular Mostly Because of Its Intense Fights

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling relies on a straightforward story with lots of action, the protagonist’s power-up, and the constant threat he keeps facing. The only reason the series actually works is that it’s a simplistic portrayal of an urban fantasy that doesn’t try to appear too deep or complex. It’s the kind of show you can read or watch for fun without thinking too deeply about the state of the world and characters. Because the story is fast-paced, the viewers’ attention remains on the protagonist, so you wouldn’t expect much from the political intrigue and the social setting it introduced.

Instead of focusing on heavy lore, the series relies on methodical progression to help Jinwoo reach the top as soon as possible. The only redeeming quality that sets Solo Leveling apart from other series is the intense battles Jinwoo has fought throughout his journey. As an action series, it nails the fight choreography even in the webtoon thanks to the incredible illustrations by DUBU. However, the animation studio elevates them even further with fluid sequences as it relies on the story’s only strength. It’s not really surprising that Solo Leveling is the best when it comes to webtoon adaptations, and it’s easily the best series from A-1 Pictures studio.

Do you think Solo Leveling could have been even better without this fatal flaw? In your opinion, what is the one thing the series is missing the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.