Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– is easily one of the biggest anime on Crunchyroll, and it continues to get more popular thanks to its sequel seasons. 2026 was a huge year for fans since the anime not only commemorated its 10th anniversary, but also aired its Season 4 in two cours. Written by Tappei Nagatsuki, Re:Zero is one of the most intense dark fantasies that doesn’t shy away from showing the brutalities of the world Subaru is forced to live in. The fourth season was one of the biggest anime of the year as it continues Subaru’s gruesome journey where he is forced to witness his friends die in gruesome ways, forcing him to realize his own weakness.

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The latest season ended on a massive cliffhanger as it wraps up the Pleiades Watchtower storyline. Luckily, the anime has already confirmed a fifth season that will follow Subaru’s journey to the Vollachian Empire. The story will continue to be more intense from here on out, and the creator has confirmed that fans can expect new encounters along the way. The fifth season hasn’t shared a release window yet, so there’s no guarantee how long we have to wait for the anime’s return. In the meantime, if you’re looking for more anime to watch, then you’ll definitely love these three as a fan of Re:Zero.

3) Steins;Gate

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Steins;Gate is one of the highest-rated psychological anime of all time. First released as a visual novel in 2009, the franchise would receive an anime adaptation in 2011 that helped spread this incredible story all across the world. As a time-travel anime involving deep emotional connections and the consequences of such a power, Steins;Gate is highly addictive, especially if you love layers of mysteries.

At first, the prospect of time travel might seem like an exciting breakthrough, but it soon becomes clear through cycles of psychological torment that not everything is as it seems on the surface. The same animation studio behind Re:Zero also worked on Steins;Gate, and both stories focus on time-travelling protagonists. While both stories have different narrative structures, they focus on the traumatizing consequences for the protagonists and their loved ones as the repeating tragedies cost them their sanity.

2) Summer Time Rendering

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Anime shows centering around the themes of time travel or time loops are scarce, but whenever such a story is released, it immediately piques viewers’ interest. The reason this anime stands out is thanks to the premiere episode that contains just the right amount of mystery and action to hook viewers, but doesn’t answer all the questions right away. The anime wraps up the story in just 25 episodes, which is significantly less compared to the 139 chapters of the manga. However, since the manga chapters are rather short, the anime did manage to cover the entire story with fast pacing and minor cuts from the original.

Thanks to the quick pacing, each episode keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats as they look forward to what’s going to happen next. The story centers around Shinpei Ajiro, who returns to his hometown after the sudden death of his childhood friend. He stumbles upon the dangers lurking in the seemingly peaceful island that might be related to the recent tragedy. Amid all the chaos and confusion, he realizes he has the power to time loop after he dies, which is pretty much the same as the ability Subaru has.

1) Puella Magi Madoka Magica

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While Puella Magi Madoka Magica isn’t an isekai series and it doesn’t have a protagonist who can time travel, fans of Re:Zero will love this dark fantasy nonetheless. This acclaimed fantasy classic on Crunchyroll is a surprisingly gruesome psychological thriller that hides behind its cheerful and bright animation style. With one glance at the anime and the adorable magical girls, no one could ever imagine the true horrors awaiting viewers. This award-winning show premiered its anime series in 2011 before returning with sequel movies in 2012 and 2013.

This original story centers around Madoka Kaname and Sayaka Miki, two middle school girls whose ordinary lives take drastic turns after encountering Kyuubey, a mysterious magical familiar. While the girls accept the offer to gain magical powers, they never realize it comes with a steep price. Before they knew it, Kyuubey forces them into a no-win systematic trap where they must do whatever they can to end the suffering of all the magical girls who fell for the brutal trap.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime you’d like to recommend that shares similar vibes to Re:Zero? Let us know in the comments below.



