A cool new horror thriller is set to make its anime debut with Netflix later this week, and has dropped its official opening theme sequence early to help celebrate its premiere. This series might be missing out on the horror holiday season, but thankfully it’s helping to boost up the final stretch of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. Fool Night is a new anime adaptation of Kasumi Yasuda’s original manga, and it’s going to be taken on with two of the biggest anime studios around.

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Fool Night is a post-apocalyptic series set in a world where there is such a lack of oxygen, people end up planting seeds within their body to keep the little flow of it there is left. It’s likely going to be a solid thriller to cap off the year with, and thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we see it in action. Fool Night has released its creditless opening theme titled “Shake! spit out” as performed by Tempalay ahead of the anime’s debut, and you can check it out below.

Fool Night Releases New Opening Ahead of Netflix Premiere

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Fool Night will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on November 26th, and will be running for 12 episodes. All of those episodes will be available to watch at the time of release, and the ending theme for the series titled “Iki” as performed by Nowlu. It’s going to be a pretty big project too as it’s a joint collaboration between two of the biggest anime studios, Sunrise (which has overseen franchises like Mobile Suit Gundam) and Shaft (known for releases like Puella Magi Madoka Magica).

Atsuyuki Yukawa is directing the new Fool Night anime for Sunrise and Shaft with Ryo Shimura serving as assistant director, Jin Tanaka handling the series composition, Robert Sato providing the character designs, and Tatsuya Kato composing the music. The voice cast for the anime includes Koki Uchiyama as Toshiro Kamiya, Minako Kotobuki as Yomiko Horai, Junya Enoki as Akira Yatsuka, Aya Endo as Saeko Kanaeno, Kiyomitsu Mizuuchi as Jin Hiragishi, Shion Wakayama as Sumi Matsuno, Hiroshi Tsuchida as Ken Hikasa, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Nishi, Sayaka Senbongi as Meg Okumura, and Yumiko Kobayashi as Ivy.

What to Know for Fool Night‘s Anime

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Fool Night will also be debuting with an English dub release when it makes its way to Netflix, and it’s going to be spearheaded by the likes of Adam McArthur as Toshiro and Olivia Liang as Yomiko but the majority of the cast has yet to be confirmed as of this time. The series is a darker post-apocalyptic tale with an interesting take on the world as the anime introduces an idea known as “Transfloration,” where those dying plant seeds in their bodies to produce more oxygen.

It’s been a weaker year for horror anime in general despite some standout releases, but this could end up bridging the gap thanks to its science fiction appeal. With it debuting on Netflix this week, it won’t be too much longer before we see what it has to offer. How are you feeling about the new Fool Night anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.