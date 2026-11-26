J.C. Staff isn’t the problem behind One-Punch Man‘s disaster, as the studio’s latest anime, currently airing weekly on Crunchyroll, is doing wonders with its animation. Fans often blame J.C. Staff for the decline in quality that plagued the second and third seasons of One-Punch Man. While the second season surprised fans with how much worse it looked compared to the first, the third season, despite taking six years to arrive, somehow looked even worse. It was natural for fans to point their fingers at the studio in charge. However, J.C. Staff has been making anime for four decades now and has crafted some great-looking series.

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The anime proving this is Overgeared, which is currently airing weekly on Crunchyroll. While its earlier episodes already demonstrated that J.C. Staff is more than capable of producing a decent action anime, the latest episode delivered one of the coolest fight sequences of 2026, lasting around six to seven minutes. The animation quality reaches its peak throughout this sequence, delivering the kind of spectacular action usually expected from a high-budget anime movie. So, why couldn’t One-Punch Man receive the same treatment? The answer is actually quite simple: no anime studio cared enough about the One-Punch Man anime, and the blame goes back to Madhouse itself as well.

Crunchyroll’s Overgeared Proves J.C. Staff Was Never to Blame for One-Punch Man‘s Disaster

Madhouse produced the first season of the One-Punch Man anime without a permanent staff allocated to the production, instead relying on a team of freelancers working under director Shingo Natsume. However, the studio didn’t continue with the second season because of scheduling conflicts, as the director was tied to several other projects. This eventually led Madhouse to drop the project altogether. The blame ultimately lies with Bandai Namco and the production committee, which wanted to capitalize on the success of the first season without waiting for the original team to return.

This eventually led to J.C. Staff taking over the anime under strict budget and time constraints. This highlights how the disaster of the anime’s second season stemmed from the fact that the project was never given priority, with the production committee neither waiting for Madhouse’s schedule to align nor giving J.C. Staff enough time or budget. The result was disastrous second and third seasons, both products of a production that was never given enough care. With the emergence of Overgeared, fans shouldn’t expect the upcoming part of One-Punch Man Season 3 to look any better.

Considering how both parts of the season appear to have been produced under almost identical production guidelines, as evidenced by the same edited poster from Part 1 being reused to promote Part 2, there is little reason to expect an improvement. The fact remains that One-Punch Man was never given enough attention by the production committee from the start, as it never even had a permanent staff at Madhouse.

Had things been different, One-Punch Man, even under J.C. Staff, could have emerged as a series as great as, or even better than, Overgeared, which is being hailed as Crunchyroll’s hottest Fall 2026 anime, delivering action that only a handful of anime can match. How are you feeling about Overgeared so far compared to releases like One-Punch Man? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments.