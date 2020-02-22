My Hero Academia Teases Doctor's History with All For One

My Hero Academia's latest few chapters have taken some critical steps into the start of a huge war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and fans have been bracing themselves for some potentially wild deaths as the fights continue. But what we didn't expect to get was some more information behind All For One's mysterious doctor. Not only did we finally discover his true identity (which was later changed following a major controversy), but now we're getting nuggets behind what pushed him into this line of human experimentation alongside All For One.

Chapter 261 of the series sees Dr. Ujiko's life's work crumbling around him as the Rabbit Hero Mirko begins to kick through his lab, and as his experiments are ruined the doctor gives us a glimpse into his past working alongside All For One. It seems the two shared a genuine respect for one another as they performed the same kind of experiments.

After teasing some more of the process behind stealing, storing, and copying quirks to use in the Nomu, Dr. Ujiko begins to think back to his past with these experiments. He's proudly showing off his results to All For One, and All For One compliments his friend for his boundless curiosity and constant pursuit of knowledge.

It seems that the two of them have bonded over their like minded nature. Singlemindly pursuing their own interests, they don't think of the people they harm as people. All For One and the doctor only use them as "subjects," and it's probably why this doctor was one of the few people All For One allowed to get close to him.

There's bound to be a trust formed between the two, and it does make one wonder how far in advance All For One has planned things. Because even this relationship might be a ploy from the villain as he uses this doctor for an eventual end goal. But what do you think of Dr. Ujiko's connection with All For One? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

