Naruto Readies for Big Anime Reveal With New Teaser – Watch

Naruto has been gearing up for a major return from the anime franchise, and it’s setting up for a big reveal later this weekend with the stars of the series in tow. Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto franchise is now in the midst of a massive comeback as not only is there a new live-action feature film adaptation in the works, but there’s also plans to bring the anime back with a new project. And we’ll be seeing the first full look at the new release soon enough with a big reveal planned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naruto took fans by surprise earlier this Summer when it was first announced that the franchise was going to be bringing something big to New York Comic Con 2026 this month. The hype for the new anime really took off, however, when it was then announced that the franchise would be sharing the first real look at the anime’s future. Now the voice stars behind it have shared a special new teaser video hyping up their upcoming appearance at the event this coming weekend. You can check it out below.

Naruto Stars Hype Anime’s NYCC 2026 Reveals

NYCC 2026 Special Stage 🗽

“NARUTO: What’s Next?” is happening this weekend!



A special message has arrived from Junko Takeuchi (Naruto) & Noriaki Sugiyama (Sasuke), who will appear on the special stage!



Livestream:https://t.co/rSPt6PgCXm



🕐 Oct 10 | 5:00–6:00 PM EDT

*VOD will… pic.twitter.com/W8OxryENQV — NARUTO OFFICIAL (@NARUTO_info_en) October 7, 2026

Taking place on Saturday, October 10th at 5PM ET, “NARUTO: What’s Next?” is a special new panel for the franchise where they will reveal the first look at the future of the series. Viz Media confirmed that Studio Pierrot executive producer Tominaga Yoshihiko, Naruto Uzumaki voice star Junko Takeuchi, and Sasuke Uchiha voice star Noriaki Sugiyama will be in attendance. Not only that, but the franchise is going all out for the event with a special worldwide livestream planned so that even fans who won’t be physically attending the events can see the new reveals as they hit.

As for what this reveal will be, it’s going to be the first real look at the Naruto anime revival that has been on an indefinite hiatus for the last three years. First announced to be in the works following the 20th anniversary of the Naruto franchise, this new revival was touted to be a four episode miniseries featuring the earliest days of Team 7 from the original Naruto anime incarnation. First announced to be in development for a release in 2023 before it was put on an indefinite hiatus, it’s finally time to see what kind of shape it’s taken thus far.

What’s Next for Naruto?

Courtesy of Shueisha

It was also teased during this event that Naruto would be revealing a new animated film, but it’s yet to be known whether or not the film and revival are referring to the same project. There could be something else revealed for the anime entirely during this upcoming event, and that makes it all the more interesting for the New York Comic Con 2026 panel. Not only that, but there could be any sorts of other announcements that have even yet to be teased about the future of the franchise.

Naruto has been dormant for the past three years following Boruto: Naruto Next Generations also going on hiatus with its own anime release, so any forward momentum for the anime will be very much appreciated at this time. What are you hoping to see from Naruto‘s anime revealed during New York Comic Con 2026? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!