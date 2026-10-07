Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Trailer Hypes Crunchyroll Streaming Release – Watch Now

Dragon Ball Super is only a few days away from the anime’s return with a new remake series, and Crunchyroll is gearing up for the remake’s streaming release with a new trailer. Dragon Ball Super‘s TV anime first made its debut over a decade ago at this point, and it might be hard to believe that the series is just as strong these days as it was back then. Now it’s set to reach a whole new level as the anime is going to get an enhanced remake airing this Fall.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is an enhanced version of the original TV anime series that will be offering new visuals, sound effects, music and more. It’s going to be taking on the TV series from the very beginning with an updated version of the Battle of Gods arc, and Crunchyroll is set to stream the series alongside its debut in Japan on October 11th. You can check out the trailer for Crunchyroll’s upcoming release of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus below.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Readies for Crunchyroll Streaming Release

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut on October 11th in Japan, and will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll for fans in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia and Europe that same day. This won’t be the only platform that the new remake will be available on, however, as Netflix has announced that they will also begin streaming the new remake series beginning on October 17th. So there’s multiple options for fans to check it all out.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be directed by Tadayoshi Yamamuro for Toei Animation with Matsuto Seya providing the composition and direction arrangement, Eichi Nishimura serving as editor, Yosuke Motoki serving as compositing director, and Norihito Sumitomo composing the music. There will also be a new set of opening and ending themes with a new opening titled “ONOGAMI” as performed by MEGATERA・ZERO, and a new ending titled “Kan Peki No Peki” as performed by VK Blanka. So we’ll see how much has been changed from the original TV series soon enough.

What’s New for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be going back to the beginning with new takes on the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs, and has been touted to include “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” But it’s yet to be revealed how long this new remake series is going to run for, nor whether or not the other arcs will eventually be remade.

Dragon Ball Super kicking off its new remake series is only the first of the new anime projects we’ll see coming our way in the near future. Dragon Ball Super has also announced it’s working on a brand new anime series adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has yet to announce a concrete release date or window as of this time, but are you excited to kick off Dragon Ball Super’s return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!