Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings the Mother Spider Demon to Life

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended 2019 as one of the popular action anime and manga series of the year, and much of this kicked off with the latter half of the anime's first season. While the manga was already a hit with fans, the anime got off to a slower and semi-popular start. But something changed with the Natagumo Mountain arc. This arc introduced fans to Rui (one of the Upper Moon ranked demons) and his extended Spider Demon family who each had their own major backstories heading into their sudden family situation with Rui.

Tanjiro's final battle with Rui is what eventually lead to the huge boom of popularity among fans online, but the lead up to this final battle shouldn't be entirely ignored either. While Tanjiro's battles have shown the deeper layers to each of these demonic threats over the course of the season to that point, it was when Tanjiro faced off against the Mother of this strange Spider Demon family that it all started to click into place.

The Mother Spider Demon never quite never quite got an official name, but fans saw how she was eventually changed by Rui to a completely tragic and inevitably violent figure. Artist @monpink0121 (who you can find on Instagram here) taps into all of these complicated feelings of her anime debut with some serene and gorgeous cosplay. Check it out below:

With the "defeat" of the mother, Tanjiro began to see this whole family of demons unravel. He (and fans) begun to see it was an incredibly unnatural grouping of demons (as compared to that drum house trio, and the rest of the arc was dedicated to exploring why the mother was so welcoming of her end. What did you think of Tanjiro's fights against the Spider Demon family? What did you think of how the Natagumo Mountain arc was adapted in the anime overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.

