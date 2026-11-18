Ted is coming back to Peacock with a new animated series hitting later this December, and the first look at the new show has confirmed that two of the best characters from the live-action TV series are coming back. But there’s still one major absence that fans have immediately noticed. Ted: The Animated Series is a new entry in the wider Ted franchise that picks up 12 years after the events of the feature films, and reintroduces the older John and Ted as they raise their families together.

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But with the success of the Ted TV series with Peacock, fans had gotten attached to those earlier depictions of the franchise’s characters. This is especially true for the members of the Bennett family, and thankfully it’s been confirmed that Matty and Susan are set to return to the new animated series with Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach likely reprising their roles. You can check out the first look at them below, but Giorgia Whigham’s Blaire unfortunately seems unaccounted for right now.

Matty and Susan Return in Ted: The Animated Series

Image Courtesy of UGT / Fuzzy Door / MRC

Ted: The Animated Series is set back in the canon of the Ted films, and that means Mark Wahlberg returns as the older version of John for the occasion. The Ted TV series technically was in line with the films, but had taken on a whole life of its own with fans online especially with the different iterations of Matty and Susan Bennett. The TV series had fully invented new versions of John’s parents (who had been portrayed by Ralph Garman and Alex Bortstein in the first Ted film, and even had different names), so it’s a great sign to see them folded into the animated series.

But their return also raises a few questions. It’s likely that Ted: The Animated Series isn’t too concerned with having a tight timeline of events, but Matty and Susan should technically be in the eighties by this point given that they were already a bit older in the 1990s. And through the first trailer, Blaire doesn’t seem to appear either. She was the standout brand new addition to the formula in the TV series, so there’s a hope that she makes a surprise appearance as an older version of herself in one of these animated series episodes to come.

When Does Ted: The Animated Series Come Out?

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Ted: The Animated Series will be making its debut with Peacock on Thursday, December 17th with eight episodes all available at once. Additional episodes of the animated series planned for a release sometime in 2027, but no concrete release date has been announced as of this time. The core cast of the films are returning to reprise their respective roles with Seth MacFarlane as Ted, Mark Wahlberg as John, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn all set alongside new additions Kyle Mooney as Apollo and Liz Richman as Ruth.

With the Ted franchise continuing its story through the animated series, it unfortunately means that the live-action TV series is likely not going to return anytime soon. Seth MacFarlane noted that while the production team and Peacock had deemed the series a success, it was just “too expensive” to keep producing. So it seems like this animated series might be the only way forward for now. How do you feel about Matty and Susan returning in Ted: The Animated Series without Blaire? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.