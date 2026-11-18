If you’re missing Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World right now, there’s a new anime now streaming with Crunchyroll this Fall that you really should give a chance. Konosuba has become a standout anime franchise because of the parodical take on Isekai stories. Featuring a group of would-be losers who band together to succeed, it’s basically like watching a team of gremlins failing upwards through their misadventures. The anime adaptation for Asa Rokushima’s The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life perfectly taps into that same energy.

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The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life may not be an Isekai anime series like Konosuba, but the two share a core that feels incredibly familiar. Both anime offer a group of individuals who often devolve into bouts of wild emotional states that alter their character designs, both groups are put into dangerous situations that are taken with various levels of seriousness, and both series are just having a lot of fun with how they progress through their story. It just scratches that same itch.

Why You Should Watch The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage

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The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life is set in a traditional fantasy world (with teases of something else going on under the surface) and falls in line with the power-fantasy stories seen in other offerings. Rein is an enchanter who can invest skill points into weapons and armor, but is soon kicked out of his party because he’s seen as unnecessary. Only to then take back all of the points he’s given out thus far and make his paltry clothes and weapons (which are sometimes just pebbles) stronger than anything else.

While it starts out with the same kind of hook that’s usually seen with stories where the main character is kicked out of their party (only to be revealed to be secretly strong), it takes a much floatier route to how it gets to certain points. Rein is naive and a bit of a dullard, but takes his adventures seriously now that he’s on his own. And in comparison to Konosuba, he’s a much more capable person than Kazuma. It’s the same for his party that slowly forms with additions like Lily (an S-Rank adventurer who was a shut-in for two years) and Margaret (who originally wants to kill Lily). The levels just keep building on from there.

The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life isn’t as wacky as Konosuba when it comes to the nature of its stories, and that’s ultimately what makes it even more compelling. Because while Rein, Lily and Margaret are seen having fun in almost a trolling kind of way with their adventures, there is a great deal of risk involved with the episodes seen thus far. There’s no potential of revivals like Kazuma’s, and thus it keeps the group from turning into full Looney Tunes characters like its counterpart.

The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Just Looks Great

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The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life is a lot like Konosuba in terms of the tone of its comedy and wacky character choices, but it most comes through in the production. While it’s not as outwardly wacky and fluid as its counterpart, this series has a lot of effort in punctuating the wild scenes with a fun variety in the way it chooses to bring certain scenes to life. Action scenes will move with a cool fluidity then will be countered by the stuff faces of its cast to land the joke.

The series is directed by Shu Honma for P.A. Works, the studio behind anime such as Shirobako, Buddy Daddies, Skip and Loafer and more, and all of that expertise and personality is fueling the series. It leads to a perfect blend of cool action scenes with the hilarious comedy, and often results in an experience that’s rarely seen elsewhere. But with so many new series now airing as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, this one has likely fallen through the cracks of your watching schedule.

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World is now in the works on Season 4 of the anime, but has yet to reveal a release date or window as of this time. With no clear indication of just how long the wait for its return is going to be, The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life is a good way to scratch that itch for now in the meantime. You can find it now streaming on Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language audio.

Have you checked out The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life this Fall? If so, what do you think of it so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.