One Piece has been airing for more than 25 years, and over its long run, it has become a part of many fans’ lives. However, it could change forever with a new One Piece movie releasing next year. What One Piece became known for was being the longest-running shonen anime, releasing new episodes every Sunday since 1999, with a few breaks here and there. However, that long-running legacy came to an end when, in 2025, it was announced that starting in 2026, the anime would embrace a 26-episode-per-year format, releasing in only two seasons. This brought an end to the legacy the anime had built over 26 years.

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This year, fans got their first look at how this new anime format affected the series, and it is evident that the change will keep the anime on air for a longer time, as the pacing remains largely the same as it was under the old format. However, this year also brought new announcements from Toei Animation, revealing that the studio is working on two movies. One of them, One Piece Film: God Valley, is scheduled to release next year and will adapt events from the original source material, something the series has never done before. This signals a change that could transform the One Piece anime forever.

One Piece‘s New Movie Release Strategy Could Be Devastating for International Fans

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Up until now, every One Piece movie produced has featured an original story, something fans could easily skip since it was never aligned with the main storyline. This meant that if an anime movie failed to receive a theatrical release in certain regions for various reasons, it wasn’t a problem. One of the main factors with anime movies is that they first release in Japan, while international fans have to wait at least a couple of months, if not longer, to watch them. This wouldn’t normally be a problem, but with the new One Piece movie being canon and adapting a major narrative, it could be devastating for international fans who want to experience the movie as soon as it releases. This will certainly be a problem for major Western countries, as seen with Demon Slayer.

Even though Demon Slayer is a huge franchise, especially in the movie format, its latest movie took two months to receive an international release. Considering the upcoming One Piece movie will be a theatrical exclusive for some time, potentially for at least six months, fans who miss it in theaters for whatever reason could face a long wait before it becomes available on streaming platforms. Unlike anime episodes, which release weekly, this could create a significant delay. This essentially means that it could take even longer for One Piece to actually come to an end, something that some fans who want the franchise to last longer may consider a blessing in disguise.

Another impact One Piece‘s new movie could have on the anime is that, if it becomes a huge success, which is certainly possible given its potential, newer arcs of the series could also be adapted into movies rather than episodes. This could follow the recent trend of popular franchises receiving theatrical anime releases, such as Haikyuu and Demon Slayer, particularly for their finales. Only time will tell how the final arc of the anime will be presented to fans, but it is clear that the wait for the franchise to end has already been extended. In many ways, the One Piece anime has already changed forever.

The One Piece Anime Has Officially Changed Forever

When it was announced that the anime would be following a 26-episode-per-year format, it became clear that the old One Piece anime had already come to an end, with a new, modern format being introduced to the franchise. With the new canon adaptation in movie form, the modernization of the anime franchise has become even more evident. Moreover, One Piece has already embraced the modern anime format more than most other series, all thanks to Netflix’s ambitious project: a reboot of the anime. Netflix will release seven episodes adapting the first arc of the series, with all episodes dropping simultaneously.

This will serve as an entry point for new fans of the series going forward, offering a modernized way to experience the story without having to watch Toei Animation’s adaptation, which consists of over 1,000 episodes. This could also encourage Toei Animation to change its strategy for the anime adaptation, potentially fully embracing the movie format for future arcs, with faster pacing and theatrical releases on the big screen. All these elements point toward the anime industry changing forever, and One Piece‘s new movie format could mean longer waits for international fans to watch canon events, unless the franchise plans simultaneous international releases, a possibility that unfortunately seems unlikely.